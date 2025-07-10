Sports

Chargers' Najee Harris Sustains Eye Injury After July 4 Fireworks Incident

Another victim in the same explosion lost his finger.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris reportedly suffered a minor eye injury in a Fourth of July celebration, as explained by his agent Doug Hendrickson. The accident happened in Antioch, California, and also hurt several other people who were in attendance.

Hendrickson said that Harris' injury is "superficial," and the 27-year-old is expected to fully recover in time for the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Najee Harris Involved in Firework Explosion

According to a San Francisco Chronicle report, one of the injured victims was hospitalized after having reportedly lost fingers in the blast. The information came from police sources.

Lt. William Whitaker said that the man who lit the firework was still in critical condition. He also suffered face and chest injuries in the accident.

Whitaker said that all men were in their twenties. At that time, he added that four were taken to the hospital while the two others drove themselves. The 13-year-old boy refused medical treatment.

Harris Key to Chargers' Rebuilt Rushing Attack

Harris signed with the Chargers early this season on a one-year deal, hoping to help anchor the team's attempt to re-establish its lackluster ground game. Los Angeles has not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Melvin Gordon's 1,105-yard campaign in 2017, and it has ranked below average annually in rushing production.

Even with increased hopes from head coach Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff last year, the Chargers averaged only 110.7 rushing yards per game, far less than the NFL average.

Harris, whose attitude is to run north-south and punish people, is an ideal fit for Harbaugh's physical, run-oriented offensive ideology.

If Harris' recovery is unexpectedly derailed, the Chargers would probably look to first-round rookie Omarion Hampton. Although talented, Hampton doesn't have the veteran savvy Harris has, and the coaching staff planned to gradually reduce his role as a complement this year.

According to TMZ Sports, Harris is not alone in sustaining a fireworks-related injury. Jason Pierre-Paul, a two-time Super Bowl champion, lost his 2.5 fingers during the 2015 accident. Now, he intends to return to the NFL scene and get his 100th sack. He played his last game in 2023.

