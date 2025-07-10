Headlines

GOP Lawmaker Insists Trump Can't Be in the Epstein Files Because Democrats 'Would've Released It During the Election'

"Is Trump on the Epstein client list? No. I'm very positive of that."

By
GOP Lawmaker Insists Trump Can't Be in the Epstein Files

The White House fueled speculation regarding President Donald Trump's personal involvement with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after announcing this week that there is no client list or evidence to substantiate continued investigation.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) dismissed the possibility of Trump's criminal involvement with Epstein, arguing that Democrats would have already exposed him.

"I do not think — is Trump on the Epstein client list? No," she said. "I'm very positive of that because if he was they would've released it during the election cycle."

The unexpected conclusion from the Department of Justice and FBI followed recent allegations from former Trump insider, billionaire Elon Musk. In a now-deleted tweet, Musk claimed that the "real reason" the Epstein files have not been made public is Trump's appearance in them.

The administration's findings, or lack thereof, have caused an uproar among conspiracy theorists and MAGA loyalists committed to Trump's former campaign promise to "drain the swamp."

Trump, who knew Epstein socially years ago, has denied any wrongdoing.

While Luna was confident in Trump's conduct, she condemned the administration's failure to deliver promised transparency regarding the case.

"It's been deafening how many members of Congress have been silent on this," she said. "People have actual concerns — Are people basically paying off people to be quiet? That's not okay."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
DOJ, FBI, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Republican, Democrats, Republicans

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Donald Trump

'Angry' Democratic Voters Are Urging Lawmakers to 'Storm the White House,' Prepare for 'Blood' in Efforts Against Trump: Report

President Donald Trump
Trump Ridiculed After Referring to Top Female Bosnian Politician as 'Mr.': 'Looks Like Autopen'
Washington Commanders Will Not Return to Redskins Name Despite Trump’s
Washington Commanders Will Not Return to Redskins Name Despite Trump's Comments
HBO Max
Max Switches Back to HBO Max After Two Years as Warner Bros. Splits Up With Discovery
WhatsApp Tests Threaded Message Replies on iOS Beta
WhatsApp Tests Threaded Message Replies on iOS Beta
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know