GOP Lawmaker Insists Trump Can't Be in the Epstein Files Because Democrats 'Would've Released It During the Election'

The White House fueled speculation regarding President Donald Trump's personal involvement with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after announcing this week that there is no client list or evidence to substantiate continued investigation.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) dismissed the possibility of Trump's criminal involvement with Epstein, arguing that Democrats would have already exposed him.

"I do not think — is Trump on the Epstein client list? No," she said. "I'm very positive of that because if he was they would've released it during the election cycle."

The unexpected conclusion from the Department of Justice and FBI followed recent allegations from former Trump insider, billionaire Elon Musk. In a now-deleted tweet, Musk claimed that the "real reason" the Epstein files have not been made public is Trump's appearance in them.

The administration's findings, or lack thereof, have caused an uproar among conspiracy theorists and MAGA loyalists committed to Trump's former campaign promise to "drain the swamp."

Trump, who knew Epstein socially years ago, has denied any wrongdoing.

While Luna was confident in Trump's conduct, she condemned the administration's failure to deliver promised transparency regarding the case.

"It's been deafening how many members of Congress have been silent on this," she said. "People have actual concerns — Are people basically paying off people to be quiet? That's not okay."

Originally published on Latin Times