Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Killed in a Separate Car Crash Weeks Later

A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this year was killed just weeks later in a separate car accident that claimed three lives on a Texas highway.

On May 6, 38-year-old Agustin Guillen was allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed 47-year-old motorcyclist Shawn Oveisi in Austin, KVUE reported. Authorities said Guillen fled the scene and later falsely reported his vehicle stolen to avoid prosecution. He was arrested and charged with a felony on June 11 but released on bond the following day.

Just over two weeks later, in the early hours of June 29, Guillen was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 35 in Round Rock. According to police, two other drivers, 48-year-old Maximo Ramirez and 21-year-old Quinn Stegall, pulled over to assist Guillen after spotting the wrecked vehicle.

While they were rendering aid, a third car allegedly driven by 22-year-old Kearra Thomas slammed into the crash scene, killing Ramirez and Stegall.

Thomas has since been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter. Investigators are still determining whether she will also face charges for Guillen's death.

Guillen's felony case was formally dropped by Travis County prosecutors on June 30, citing his death.

Originally published on Latin Times