Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Killed in a Separate Car Crash Weeks Later

Nearly three weeks after being charged with a felony, the man was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash

Kearra Thomas reportedly said she swerved and crashed
A Texas man accused in a fatal hit-and-run died weeks later in a separate crash that also killed two Good Samaritans, prompting an ongoing investigation.

On May 6, 38-year-old Agustin Guillen was allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed 47-year-old motorcyclist Shawn Oveisi in Austin, KVUE reported. Authorities said Guillen fled the scene and later falsely reported his vehicle stolen to avoid prosecution. He was arrested and charged with a felony on June 11 but released on bond the following day.

Just over two weeks later, in the early hours of June 29, Guillen was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 35 in Round Rock. According to police, two other drivers, 48-year-old Maximo Ramirez and 21-year-old Quinn Stegall, pulled over to assist Guillen after spotting the wrecked vehicle.

While they were rendering aid, a third car allegedly driven by 22-year-old Kearra Thomas slammed into the crash scene, killing Ramirez and Stegall.

Thomas has since been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter. Investigators are still determining whether she will also face charges for Guillen's death.

Guillen's felony case was formally dropped by Travis County prosecutors on June 30, citing his death.

Originally published on Latin Times

