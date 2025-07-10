Kristi Noem's FEMA Spending Cuts Derailed Aid to Texas Flash Floods for Days: Report

As catastrophic flash floods swept across central Texas last week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reportedly struggled to deploy critical resources due to new spending restrictions imposed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

A new policy enacted by Noem requires her personal approval on any contract or grant exceeding $100,000. Four officials at FEMA told CNN the process slowed their response to deadly flooding, which killed nearly 120 people and left over 160 missing as of Thursday.

Historically, FEMA would strategically position search and rescue crews in anticipation of catastrophic events. As central Texas flooding was first reported, FEMA insiders say they were unable to pre-position their teams, and couldn't approve aerial imagery or call center support. Kristi Noem reportedly authorized deployment of FEMA's Urban Search and Rescue teams on Monday, over 72 hours after the flooding began.

"We were operating under a clear set of guidance: lean forward, be prepared, anticipate what the state needs, and be ready to deliver it," a senior FEMA official told CNN. "That is not as clear of an intent for us at the moment."

FEMA's internal data shows only 86 staffers were deployed by Monday night, days after the flooding began. That number later rose to over 300, still less than typical for disasters of this magnitude.

Homeland Security officials defended the federal response — pointing to other assets like the Coast Guard and CBP. "FEMA is shifting from bloated, DC-centric dead weight to a lean, deployable disaster force that empowers state actors to provide relief for their citizens," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told CNN.

Noem has echoed President Donald Trump's vision to shift disaster response to states and reduce FEMA's role. She dismissed allegations that she slowed the emergency response to Texas, calling CNN's report "fake news."

FOX: CNN has a report accusing you of slowing the process in Texas.



NOEM: Well there you go. Fake news CNN is absolutely trash, what they are doing.



(That's not a denial.) pic.twitter.com/3K8pGwhZCg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2025

"Every single thing they asked for, we were there," Noem insisted.

Critics within FEMA warn the new spending rule has stripped the agency of the autonomy required to react quickly, raising concerns as hurricane and wildfire seasons intensify.

Originally published on Latin Times