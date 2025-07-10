Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, But US Carriers Skip Cheaper Foldable Option

Samsung has finally lifted the lid on its new foldable lineup, announcing the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and long-awaited Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, a budget-friendly flip-fold aimed at price-sensitive buyers.

But there's one shocking caveat: the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE isn't sold by any of the big U.S. carriers.

Budget Foldable with Familiar Specs

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is basically a slightly modified version of the Galaxy Z Flip6, with the same form factor and user experience but minor internal variations. According to GSM Arena, it's meant to make Samsung's foldable technology available to more people, at a reduced price, making it the most affordable model in the new foldable lineup.

Although Samsung has not released a complete spec comparison just yet, initial hands-on reviews indicate that the FE model keeps all of Flip6's most important features in place, such as the clamshell form factor and cover display. Through this, you can save money by reducing some performance and materials specs.

No Carrier Availability in the U.S.

Despite the phone's affordability and mainstream appeal, U.S. carriers are not offering the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE at launch, Sam Mobile reports. Neither Verizon, AT&T, nor T-Mobile has listed the device for pre-order or availability, and no major third-party retailers are bundling it with carrier plans.

That leaves U.S. buyers able to buy the Flip7 FE only unlocked, either from Samsung or from big-box sellers such as Amazon and Best Buy. The unlocked model offers convenience for buyers to choose their carrier, but it's a significant departure from the common American buyer purchasing behavior, which tends to center on carrier-subsidized installment plans.

Missed Opportunity for Samsung?

Since the majority of smartphone purchases in the U.S. are done through carriers, excluding the Flip7 FE from selling through those channels might stifle the device's success in a prime market.

Being the most affordable foldable Samsung has ever made, the FE could have appealed to first-time foldable buyers or shoppers who want the premium tech at a mid-tier price point.

Where Can You Buy the Flip7 FE?

If you're in the United States and looking to get the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, there are still buying options available to you:

Samsung.com - Purchase unlocked directly from the manufacturer.

Amazon - Look for competitive pricing and quick shipping.

Best Buy - Provides trade-in promotions and financing for even the unlocked models.

Originally published on Tech Times