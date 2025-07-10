Google Introduces Gemini AI to Pixel Watch in Latest Play Store Update

Google has officially began rolling out its Gemini AI assistant to Pixel Watch users through the Play Store. The update promises to improve the smartwatch experience by bringing AI-driven features natively to the wearable.

It's expected that the rollout will be finished for all qualified users in a few weeks.

Gemini AI Boosts Smartwatch Features

With Gemini along for the ride, Pixel Watch users can now experience smarter, more intuitive interactions on their wrist. As revealed in a Pixel Watch community post on July 9, the update allows natural conversations with the AI, much like how users interact with Gemini on Android phones.

Google brings the AI assistant to make daily activities simpler. Since Gemini assists in simplifying tasks through uncomplicated voice commands, it does not matter if you're dealing with emails, playlist choices, or even calendar events.

Furthermore, users may even utilize the assistant for navigation using Google Maps, thereby making Gemini a useful hand when on the move.

How to Enable Gemini on Pixel Watch

Once the Play Store update finds its way onto a user's Pixel Watch, they will be notified that Gemini is available. Users can also enable it manually by launching Gemini on their paired Android phone and going through the in-app instructions to activate it on their watch.

What's worth mentioning here is that availability can differ based on variables such as device model, language preferences, country, and subscription type, according to Android Central.

Users who are connected to corporate accounts can also have varying functionality based on settings provided by their organization.

More Personalized Experience is What Pixel Watch Users Need

Google highlights that Gemini is intended to introduce a "more natural and interactive way" to engage with your Pixel Watch.

Through the introduction of AI onto the wrist, the watch is no longer simply a fitness tracker or notification center. It's now a personal assistant with real-time decision-making and personalized recommendations.

Imagine having the ability to request your watch for your upcoming meeting information, create a to-do list, or receive email summaries without ever laying hands on your phone. All of these features become easily available and simple to execute with Gemini using plain voice commands.

Prepping for the Pixel Watch 4 Launch

Surprisingly, this update comes before the expected Pixel Watch 4 launch later this year. Many predicted that Gemini integration would be released on the new device alone, but Google chose to roll it out early to existing Pixel Watch users.

The new Pixel smartwatch is bound to have a faster chip, better battery life, and Google's updated Material 3 Expressive UI. Google knows the current trend to get ahead of everyone: incorporating an AI-centric experience into its next-gen wearables.

Originally published on Tech Times