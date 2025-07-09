The New England Patriots stole headlines during the offseason by signing four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract. The signing marked a big bet on rebuilding the offense around rookie quarterback Drake Maye, with the hopes that Diggs could regain elite status after rehabbing from a torn ACL.

But mere months into the signing, trade buzz is beginning to heat up, focused on whether the Diggs era in New England could possibly be on its way out.

Will the Patriots Retain Diggs?

In a recent Boston Sports Journal article, veteran writer Greg Bedard said that the Patriots might not be completely committed to retaining Diggs long-term. Though he added that Diggs, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams are "stone-cold locks" on the roster at present, Bedard said:

"I am, however, not guaranteeing that Diggs is on this roster... The team isn't thrilled with Diggs. If, for whatever reason, a legit No. 1 becomes available, I can't rule out Diggs going out in a huge trade."

The rumors come even though Diggs impressed with his strong performance in OTAs and his repeated promise that he's putting in hard work to recover from injury.

Off-Field Incident Raises Eyebrows

Digg's boat party video was leaked recently. While the situation was kept largely secret by the team, Diggs confessed that he had talked to Head Coach Mike Vrabel, who handled the matter tactfully.

Vrabel clarified that any discussions between him and Stefon would stay private.

Whereas the Patriots attempted to keep it in-house, former Patriots QB Scott Zolak teased on his radio show that the team may already have the soon-to-be-former receiver on their chopping block, asserting he had "insider information."

Drake Maye Praises Diggs as a Leader

Despite the rumors, rookie QB Drake Maye spoke highly of Diggs during a recent minicamp, calling him a "great voice" in the locker room.

According to Heavy, Maye praised Stefon's big plays in big games. He said that Diggs would contribute a lot once he returns "fully healthy."

Meanwhile, the Patriots could be gaming in their "riskiest" move in the offseason when they signed Diggs. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox said that it would backfire on the team if Diggs doesn't regain Pro Bowl level.

If, however, he assists Maye in becoming a solid starter, the risk could pay dividends. The silver lining? Diggs has been participatory in practice and seems committed to rehab. Mike Vrabel has faith that he'll get back to his role soon.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com