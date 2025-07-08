Sports

João Pedro Shines as Chelsea Reach Club World Cup Final with 2–0 Win Over Fluminense

Former Fluminense player became the hero of the half time.

Chelsea FC served up a dominating display to beat Fluminense 2-0 in the Club World Cup semifinals, securing their spot in Sunday's final with confidence and style.

Under Enzo Maresca's leadership, the Blues were sharp, cohesive, and threatening throughout the 90 minutes, playing the kind of fluid football supporters have long been looking for.

João Pedro proved that his debut won't be in vain following his two crucial goals. The win leaves Chelsea one game from their second championship of the season, and with Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain waiting for them in the final, everyone is looking for what might be a watershed victory for the club's new regime.

João Pedro Plays Hero in First Chelsea Start

In just his first starting appearance and second with Chelsea, Pedro held center stage with a breathtaking brace, The Athletic reported. The 23-year-old Brazilian forward, who had been recruited from Brighton, played with confidence, technical wizardry, and attacking desperation that surprised supporters and teammates in equal measure.

Pedro's initial goal was scored after he hounded to win possession back, started the move, and then completed with an incisive long-range shot to the far post. His second, a towering strike that cracked off the crossbar and in, finished a textbook counterattack to seal the victory.

From offseason holiday to being Chelsea's pivotal performer in the Club World Cup, Pedro is now the subject of every fan's mouth. His link-up play and finishing are now providing Maresca with a thrilling new asset for the forthcoming season.

Chelsea Delivers Best Performance of the Tournament

Maresca's team improved steadily during the tournament, but their performance against Fluminense was their most polished so far. Missing important names, the Blues dominated the rhythm, outmaneuvered their opponents, and could have scored many more goals.

Moisés Caicedo came back with a purpose, making six recoveries and not losing the ball often. Enzo Fernández made four opportunities and scored another assist, as Marc Cucurella and Malo Gusto played solid games. Even Christopher Nkunku, usually in the line of fire, seemed up for it.

Chelsea's depth and versatility were in full view. With several players capable of filling various roles, the Blues resembled a cohesive, tactically adept side, one set to take on best-in-class foes once more.

Final That Would Define Chelsea's New Era

With Real Madrid or PSG likely to be in the final, Chelsea are set to face a monumental challenge on Sunday, according to Forbes. No matter who they face, the Blues will go into the match as outsiders, but with increasing confidence.

Since the Clearlake Capital–Todd Boehly takeover, the club has ridden out turmoil and skepticism. But with a top four Premier League finish, a UEFA Conference League trophy, and now a Club World Cup final, Maresca's maiden season is emerging as one that will be remembered.

Securing the 32-team Club World Cup would be more than silverware. It would be Chelsea's first signature victory in their new era.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

