Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leak Previews Faster, Thinner Foldable Coming This Week

The Flip 7's unveiling is happening later this week.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 appeared in a recent hands-on video which shows off the different aspects of the upcoming new foldable from the South Korean tech giant.

Many first impressions of the new flip smartphone were positive, especially as there are notable upgrades to the device despite the short video reveal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leak

A post from Mincu Andrei shows off a hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 which features the device and its box, as well as its actual look and performance days before its upcoming unveiling.

However, the video has since been taken down from social media platforms, but a report from SamMobile has saved several screenshots of the fully working device.

The video demonstrated the different aspects of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, particularly with its notable changes in the body that is now slimmer than previous releases.

Apart from this, its outer display is also larger compared to the last-gen version, now expanding around the camera modules of the device, which is reportedly at 4.1 inches, along with a sleeker design.

Faster, Thinner Z Flip 7 Coming This Week

Moreover, the hands-on video shows that the Z Flip 7 comes with a more powerful performance as it is faster compared to the previous release. This, paired with the thinner and sleeker body of the Z Flip 7, brings a notable upgrade for this year's releases, with Samsung focusing on more improved details for its foldable.

The video surfaced only days before the expected Galaxy Unpacked event this Wednesday, July 9, where Samsung would fully unveil its new foldables, including the Z Fold 7.

Samsung's Foldable Developments

Samsung is on its way to deliver the latest foldable developments from its team, with the company recently confirming its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event that is dedicated to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 devices.

It was revealed that Samsung's latest design aims to better compete with its other rivals who have released thinner and more powerful foldable devices, with these significant changes coming this year.

For all United States users, there is good news from a previous source who claimed that Samsung will not raise the prices of its upcoming foldable smartphones in the country. Samsung is among the companies affected by President Donald J. Trump's tariffs as it is an imported smartphone from Korea that uses components from non-American companies.

