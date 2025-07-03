NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Reportedly Interested With Damian Lillard After Bucks Waived Him

The Milwaukee Bucks waived Damian Lillard to free space for Myles Turner, even though the star guard still had two years and $113 million remaining on his contract. Still, he'll be paid $22.5 million annually for the next five years.

While he's considered a liability for many teams, the Golden State Warriors might be involved in signing the All-Star point guard during the NBA's free agency season. League insiders report that the Warriors are one of a number of teams to have left messages for Lillard after his surprise waiver.

Warriors, Celtics, Lakers Show Interest in Injured Star

According to multiple sources at The Athletic, Lillard has been pursued by the Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. But here's the rub: the 34-year-old Lillard tore his left Achilles tendon in April during Game 4 of the Bucks' first-round playoff series. The injury will probably keep him sidelined for much or all of next season's 2025–26 campaign.

Nevertheless, with Milwaukee covering most of his salary, Lillard might just sign with any team for a veteran minimum ($3.6 million), and he will be a real low-risk, high-reward target for contenders who are patient.

Will Lillard Rehabilitate Under a New Team?

The question now is whether Lillard would prefer to rehab with an existing contract in hand or hold out until next summer when he's further into the rehab process. For the Warriors and other teams, this is a strategic chance to get the nine-time All-Star for a steal, hoping he returns in late 2025 or early 2026.

"The question is whether [Lillard] wants to sign with a team now and rehabilitate while under their care or wait until next summer to reassess the situation. The Bucks, who will have to operate with Lillard's money clogging their books for the next five seasons, are banking on this latest roll of the dice paying off," The Athletic reports.

Why Golden State Sees Lillard Donning Dubs Uniform

Lillard is more than any ordinary free agent for the Warriors because he's a homegrown hero. Oakland-bred and raised, Lillard shone in college at Weber State before spending most of his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to NBC Sports. For years, he's battled Golden State tooth and nail, particularly during their championship seasons.

With the Warriors looking to rebuild around Stephen Curry and eyeing future roster changes, bringing in Lillard, potentially as Curry's heir or backcourt mate, would give the team a boost. Even if Lillard isn't prepared to contribute next season, the signing might ignite an interesting narrative: the return of a Bay Area legend.

Even though he played only 58 games in 2024–25, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com