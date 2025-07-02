U.S. Social Issues

Teen Bullies Could Lose Driving Privileges Under New Tennessee Law

Minors found to have engaged in bullying or cyberbullying can lose their driving privileges for up to 12 months

A new Tennessee law allows courts to suspend the driver's licenses of minors found guilty of bullying or cyberbullying.

Tennessee minors caught bullying or cyberbullying could soon find themselves without a driver's license for up to a year under a new state law that aims to curb harassment among teens by tying consequences to one of their most valued freedoms.

The legislation, HB 1025/SB 0170, was signed into law this summer and allows courts to suspend or delay a teen's driving privileges if they are found to have engaged in bullying, WVLT reported. The measure is part of a broader effort by state lawmakers to send a message that schoolyard cruelty, especially when carried out online, can have serious, real-world consequences.

State Rep. Lowell Russell, who sponsored the bill, said he added the driving penalty specifically to get teens' attention. "This right here adds to that to hopefully prevent tragic events," Russell told the outlet, referencing the links between bullying and youth mental health crises.

Under the law, minors can lose their driving privileges for up to 12 months, though there are available exceptions allowing them to drive to school, work or religious services. Russell said future legislation could include requirements for counseling as well.

Scott Payne, outreach manager at Contact Care Line, said the move shows progress, but he hopes lawmakers will also invest in prevention and support systems.

"You know, bullies aren't just born; they don't just pop up," Payne told WVLT, "They're products of their environment. So we need to be talking with them and finding out what's going on in their lives that's bringing about this type of behavior from them."

