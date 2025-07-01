Milwaukee Bucks Waive Damian Lillard to Make Room For Myles Turner

The Milwaukee Bucks, just like other NBA teams, are all about business. The first day of free agency surprised fans when the team waived nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard one year after they traded for him with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The decision comes as Lillard is rehabbing from a torn Achilles that he suffered during the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, and it frees up salary space for the Milwaukee Bucks to sign former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract.

Bucks Prioritize Cap Room Over Star Power

As salary cap limitations grow tighter, the Bucks opted to trade away Lillard to create cap space for Turner's lucrative contract. Although the front office remains obligated to pay Lillard the last $113 million of his contract over the next half-decade, the move was driven by long-term roster maneuvering and cost flexibility, according to TMZ Sports.

Lillard, who will turn 35 later this month, averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game during the last campaign. While productive, his injury and the Bucks' postseason failures made it clear a roster reshuffling was imminent.

Blessing in Disguise

For Lillard, his departure might mean a new redirection. Some Bucks fans can't believe that move given that he's only a year with the team. However, as per a report by The Athletic, that shock soon gave way to relief and even euphoria. A free agent now, Lillard now has the special privilege of selecting his next team, a first in his illustrious NBA career.

ESPN's Shams Charania wrote Tuesday that Lillard finally embraced a change of scenery. "I'm told that Damian Lillard welcomed the release today. He's gonna spend that time rehabbing in Portland around his family members. This is something he became open to today."

Meanwhile, senior NBA insider Chris Haynes said that Giannis Antetokounmpo was "not pleased" with the Bucks' decision to waive Lillard, according to league sources.

From Portland Star to Free Agent

Lillard played 11 years with the Trail Blazers before he asked to be traded in 2023, exasperated with Portland's failure to construct a championship team. His relocation to Milwaukee was billed as a title-seeking move, uniting him with Antetokounmpo. But after one injury-plagued season, the plan has disintegrated.

Despite the sudden departure, Lillard gets paid in full and has the option to explore a new destination better suited to his aspirations, maybe title contention or playing nearer to loved ones.

Bucks Bet Big on Defense with Turner Addition

While that's happening, Milwaukee hopes to reboot by adding Myles Turner, one of the top shot-blockers in the league and a multi-skill big man who fits so well into their defensive ethos.

The 29-year-old center proved that he could shoot, protect the rim, and rebound in the 2025 NBA Finals. However, there was a glaring problem that the Bucks should solve: he only averaged 6.5 rebounds per game, which is a mediocre stat for a big man.

