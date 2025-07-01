World

Naples Earthquake Reignites Fears Over Campi Flegrei Supervolcano: Strongest Tremor in 40 Years Triggers Evacuations

Here's what would happen if Campi Flegrei erupts.

Naples has been rocked by its strongest earthquake in four decades, shaking homes across southern Italy and sparking fears that the nearby Campi Flegrei supervolcano could be reawakening.

On Monday 30 June 2025, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck near Bacoli, about 10 miles west of Naples. Residents across the city reported feeling strong tremors, describing it as the most powerful quake in recent memory.

Pozzuoli Mayor Luigi Manzoni told GB News that there were no immediate reports of damage. He urged residents to remain calm while local volunteers checked buildings and infrastructure to ensure public safety.

'The earthquake we warned of was strong, but at the moment there are no reports of damage,' Manzoni said. 'We are facing a situation that must be monitored hour by hour.'

Authorities temporarily halted train services in the region and suspended the Naples subway system as a precaution

Part of a series of tremors

The Daily Mail reported that Monday's quake is part of a series of ongoing tremors affecting the area. Seismologists confirmed that the 4.6 magnitude quake was followed by three smaller shocks measuring 2.0, 1.6 and 1.0.

Mauro Antonio Di Vito, director of the Vesuvius Observatory at Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), said the latest earthquake did not come as a surprise.

'The event does not surprise us. Even after weeks of seismic silence, the rock can accumulate stress and then release energy,' Di Vito said. 'This is typical behaviour of the Phlegraean system.'

He emphasised that while earthquakes cannot be precisely predicted, there are currently no signs indicating an imminent eruption. Di Vito called for clear communication to avoid unnecessary panic or false reassurances.

Campi Flegrei eruption fears

The Campi Flegrei supervolcano, which last erupted in 1538, has long been a source of concern for scientists. The American Geographical Society has warned that recent ground deformation, increased carbon dioxide emissions and a rise in tremor activity could signal magma movement beneath the surface.

In the past six months alone, the Naples region has experienced around 3,000 tremors. Experts have observed signs of ground swelling and gas release, raising fears of potential volcanic activity.

If Campi Flegrei were to erupt, it could have catastrophic consequences for Naples and the wider region. With over four million residents, a major eruption could lead to widespread evacuations, damage to crops and infrastructure, and ash clouds that could disrupt flights across Europe.

For now, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. While the risk remains theoretical, the recent earthquake has highlighted the fragile balance in one of Europe's most dangerous volcanic regions.

