U.S. Politics

Ex-Obama Adviser Takes Jab at Trump in Defense of Zohran Mamdani: 'Trump Said Things That Are Problematic Too'

"Don't let him become mayor and then just turn your back on him, help him govern," the former adviser urged

By
Zohran Mamdani
A former adviser of former President Barack Obama defended NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani from MAGA-supporting critics, pointing out that President Donald Trump has also made problematic statements.

A former advisor of former President Barack Obama defended the Democratic candidate in the New York City mayoral race, Zohran Mamdani, from MAGA-supporting critics, pointing out that President Donald Trump has also made outrageous statements.

Former Obama administration staff member and Biden-Harris campaign senior staffer, Ashley Allison, appeared on CNN's "State of The Union" on Sunday. The panel, which included Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio and Republican Rep. Riley Moore, conversed with CNN host Jake Tapper, who brought up Mamdani's recent victory in New York.

"There are some things that he says that I find problematic. But Donald Trump is our president, and a lot of people support him and he's said a lot of things that are problematic too. So we can find our way around things and hold people accountable while still supporting them to be good mayors," Allison said.

"Two things happened; there was an effective and aggressive 'no' to Cuomo's campaign, which opened for whoever was in that primary to find their lane and Mamdani was the one who found his lane and is now the Democratic nominee," she had said earlier.

Allison encouraged Democats to "support" the candidates who win their primaries instead of picking apart their campaigns.

"What is good in New York City probably isn't going to fly in Youngstown, Ohio, where I'm from, but we are the big tent party, or at least we used to be, so there's enough space for all of us. Don't let him become mayor and then just turn your back on him, help him govern," Allison continued.

Mamdani will go on to face off against Cuomo again in November, who reportedly plans to continue running as an independent, as well as current Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and independent candidate Jim Walden.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Obama, New York, New York City, Andrew Cuomo, Barack obama, Joe Biden, Nyc

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Sourcing water has become a near-daily chore for residents of the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, where crumbling state infrastructure has made piped drinking water critically scarce

Drilling For Water In Venezuela's Parched Oil Town

The Republican chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee have called for an inquiry into 'Signalgate'
Senate Set To Begin 'Vote-a-Rama' On $3.3 Trillion Megabill Monday Morning
ICE Prepares to Deport Entire Family of Colorado Firebomb Attacker
Texas Businesses Post 'No Trespassing' Signs to Ward Off ICE: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like This,' Says Attorney
Donald Trump Jim Ryan
Reddit Co-Founder Condemns University of Virginia President's Resignation Following Trump Pressure: 'DEI Witchhunt'
A man in Venice uses an umbrella to protect himself from the heat
Europe Bakes In Summer's First Heatwave As Continent Warms
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know