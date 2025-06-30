Ex-Obama Adviser Takes Jab at Trump in Defense of Zohran Mamdani: 'Trump Said Things That Are Problematic Too'

A former advisor of former President Barack Obama defended the Democratic candidate in the New York City mayoral race, Zohran Mamdani, from MAGA-supporting critics, pointing out that President Donald Trump has also made outrageous statements.

Former Obama administration staff member and Biden-Harris campaign senior staffer, Ashley Allison, appeared on CNN's "State of The Union" on Sunday. The panel, which included Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio and Republican Rep. Riley Moore, conversed with CNN host Jake Tapper, who brought up Mamdani's recent victory in New York.

Former Obama advisor says of Zohran Mamdani: "There are some things that he says that I find problematic, but Donald Trump is our president and a lot of people support him and he said a lot of things that are problematic, too."



"There are some things that he says that I find problematic. But Donald Trump is our president, and a lot of people support him and he's said a lot of things that are problematic too. So we can find our way around things and hold people accountable while still supporting them to be good mayors," Allison said.

"Two things happened; there was an effective and aggressive 'no' to Cuomo's campaign, which opened for whoever was in that primary to find their lane and Mamdani was the one who found his lane and is now the Democratic nominee," she had said earlier.

Allison encouraged Democats to "support" the candidates who win their primaries instead of picking apart their campaigns.

"What is good in New York City probably isn't going to fly in Youngstown, Ohio, where I'm from, but we are the big tent party, or at least we used to be, so there's enough space for all of us. Don't let him become mayor and then just turn your back on him, help him govern," Allison continued.

Mamdani will go on to face off against Cuomo again in November, who reportedly plans to continue running as an independent, as well as current Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and independent candidate Jim Walden.

Originally published on Latin Times