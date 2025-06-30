U.S.

Bangladesh's Biggest Port Resumes Operations As Strike Ends

By AFP news
Bangladesh's biggest port resumed operations on Monday
Bangladesh's biggest port resumed operations on Monday AFP

Bangladesh's biggest port resumed operations on Monday after customs officials called off a strike that had disrupted the export and import of goods for around 48 hours.

Sehela Siddiqa, Joint Tax Commissioner and secretary of the NBR Reform Unity Council -- a platform of protesting workers -- confirmed the resumption of activities at Chittagong and all other ports.

"The ports are now fully functional and operating across the country," Siddiqa told AFP. "All employees have returned to work."

A section of employees at the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the country's tax collection authority, has been protesting for over a month against a move by the interim government to reform the agency.

The government's proposal includes abolishing the NBR and establishing two separate bodies to handle tax policy formulation and tax collection.

Over the weekend, some NBR staff launched what they called a "complete shutdown", stopping work in a range of departments, including customs.

The workers resumed duties after the government threatened tough action.

The deadlock ended late Sunday night after hours of intensive negotiations between NBR staff and the Ministry of Finance, mediated by business groups.

Senior NBR official Hasan Muhammad Tarek Rikabdar said they called off the strike after positive pledges from the government.

"We welcome the government's decision to form an advisory committee for reforms in revenue management, and we hope to contribute to the process by actively participating in it," he told reporters on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched a probe against six NBR officials, including Rikabdar, for allegedly amassing illicit wealth.

They were accused of facilitating tax evaders in exchange for bribes.

"Based on verified allegations, the ACC initiated the investigation," ACC Director General Md Akhter Hossain said.

Tags
Bangladesh, Strike
Most Read
Trump Tells ICE to Expand Deportations in Largest Cities New York, Chicago, LA

Trump Mocked for Not Knowing When the Civil War Ended: 'The US President Couldn't Pass the Citizenship Test'

Sourcing water has become a near-daily chore for residents of the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, where crumbling state infrastructure has made piped drinking water critically scarce
Drilling For Water In Venezuela's Parched Oil Town
The Republican chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee have called for an inquiry into 'Signalgate'
Senate Set To Begin 'Vote-a-Rama' On $3.3 Trillion Megabill Monday Morning
ICE Prepares to Deport Entire Family of Colorado Firebomb Attacker
Texas Businesses Post 'No Trespassing' Signs to Ward Off ICE: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like This,' Says Attorney
Donald Trump Jim Ryan
Reddit Co-Founder Condemns University of Virginia President's Resignation Following Trump Pressure: 'DEI Witchhunt'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know