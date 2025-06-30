Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Will LeBron James Exit Lakers? Wolves Release Nickeil Alexander-Walker

At 40, LeBron still wants to win his last ring. Meanwhile Nickeil might sign elsewhere.

As NBA free agency loomed just hours away, the Minnesota Timberwolves made it official: they will not bring back key rotational guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Meanwhile, Los Angeles agreed to a LeBron James' $52.6 million player option next season.

The handwriting was on the wall after the team committed Naz Reid and newly-acquired Julius Randle to gargantuan deals—four years, $125 million for Reid, and three years, $100 million for Randle.

Alexander-Walker Will Play in a New Team Soon

Though Alexander-Walker was instrumental in Minnesota's consecutive Western Conference Finals appearances, the economic burden of not suffering the second luxury tax apron destined his exit. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic said that the Wolves simply can't afford to retain him.

Meanwhile, veteran insider Marc Stein now includes the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks among the favorites to sign the 25-year-old guard, who has established himself as a trusted two-way asset off the bench.

LeBron James' Opt-In Sparks Trade Speculation

LeBron James formally exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season, a step widely anticipated, but words from his agent, Rich Paul, have created fierce speculation over his future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career."

That perfectly worded statement, particularly the insistence on winning now, has many reading between the lines. Is LeBron positioning himself for a trade request without inviting fines? Both sides are reportedly considering a mutual exit, with James wanting a final title push and the Lakers perhaps eager to restart their roster.

Opting in maintains LeBron's no-trade clause, which means he still has dominion over where he goes next. It also enables the Lakers to get something back instead of seeing him leave for nothing. It may be the beginning of a harmonious breakup between a legend and a franchise that is building towards a new era.

Lakers May Have Entire Roster Overhaul

LeBron's uncertain status is not the sole possible L.A. shakeup. Dorian Finney-Smith, a defensive specialist, declined his $15.4 million player option and entered free agency as a premier veteran target. If he departs and LeBron is traded, the Lakers will lose close to $65 million in player salary from the previous season's roster.

Any trade of LeBron would likely return salaries to equal his cap hit, but L.A. wouldn't automatically see much flexibility. The team could, however, begin a soft rebuild around Dončić—extension-eligible on August 2. This summer will be a make-or-break test of how devoted Luka is to the Lakers' vision and how fast the front office can reassemble a contender.

Meanwhile, a new rumor suggested that the Houston Rockets could be more lethal on offense if they landed Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics.

