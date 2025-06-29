Tech

Anker Recalls Six Power Banks Due to Potential Battery Issues—Is Yours Included?

If you own these power banks, best to return them to Anker now.

By
Anker Power Bank Recall Anker Power Bank Recall

Anker has issued a recall on six power banks from its lineup due to the discovery of potential problems with their battery cells that could lead to fire hazards, among other risks.

The company explained that there are still no reported issues with the said power banks, and what they are doing is a voluntary recall of their products in all regions where it is sold.

There has been a notorious issue with power banks for their spontaneous combustion problems as most of these rely on lithium-ion battery cells, which could sometimes fail and lead to significant fire risks.

Anker Issues Recall for Six Power Banks

Anker announced via a press release that it is recalling six of its power bank releases to avoid any "fire hazards" that could potentially manifest with these products, with the company getting ahead of any incidents that may happen. This was issued after it implemented a recent review of its products and found that these six devices may lead to said issues.

Despite the recall, Anker assures its customers that the "likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal," and they are doing this voluntary recall "out of an abundance of caution."

Nevertheless, the company still advises customers to return these power banks to them and receive a gift card to replace them with new Anker power banks that are not part of the recalled list.

Check Your Power Bank If They're Affected

In the release, Anker listed these power banks that are possibly hazardous to users:

- Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257

- Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1647

- Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W) — Model A1652

- Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) — Model A1681

- Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1689

According to 9to5Google, this follows an earlier voluntary recall issued by Anker for its PowerCore 100000 with the model number A1623, which they discovered to have a problem and could potentially lead to fire hazards.

Li-On Batteries and Their Fire Hazards

This is not the first time that Anker issued a voluntary recall for its power bank models as the company announced one back in 2023. The company asked owners of the 535 PowerCore 20K with the model number A1366 to return the products to them.

According to Anker, they discovered an issue with the batteries that brings fire hazards, with one incident in Maryland suspected to have something to do with the technology.

There were also several recalls from car companies regarding their use of lithium-ion power cells that are similar to the ones used on power banks, with companies like Jaguar and more asking customers to return their electric cars. There was also one case with General Motors' Chevrolet Blaze which has been recalled by the company due to battery fire risks, plaguing its releases in the past.

At one point, there was also a massive ban on various flights operated by different global airlines against bringing power banks on flights. While these restrictions have been dropped, many airlines require power banks to be inside carry-on luggage only.

Originally published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Defense Team Challenges Bryana Bongolan’s Truthfulness in

Diddy Eyeing Massive Celebration for Jury if Found Not Guilty, Inner Circle Says He's Already Mentally at the Afterparty: Report

Trump Tells ICE to Expand Deportations in Largest Cities New York, Chicago, LA
Trump Mocked for Not Knowing When the Civil War Ended: 'The US President Couldn't Pass the Citizenship Test'
Sourcing water has become a near-daily chore for residents of the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, where crumbling state infrastructure has made piped drinking water critically scarce
Drilling For Water In Venezuela's Parched Oil Town
ICE Prepares to Deport Entire Family of Colorado Firebomb Attacker
Texas Businesses Post 'No Trespassing' Signs to Ward Off ICE: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like This,' Says Attorney
Gaza Aid Money Request_06242025_1
Israeli Army Accused Of Directing Soldiers To Shoot At Crowds Of Palestinians Near Aid Distribution Sites Despite Posing No Threat: IDF Denies It
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know