U.S. Politics

Marjorie Tayor Greene Claims Zohran Mamdani Has Only 'Been in Our Country for 6 Years.' He moved to New York When He Was 7

"These young people have no choice but to turn to this," Greene continued, commenting on Mamdani's campaign

By
Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits She Didn’t Read Trump Spending Bill:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) acknowledged on Tuesday that she was unaware of a controversial provision in President Donald Trump’s sweeping “Opportunity, Borders, and Business Bill” (OBBB) before voting for it.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Democratic Mayoral candidate for New York City, Zohran Mamdani, has only been in the United States for six years, when in reality he has lived in New York for over two decades.

Greene appeared on the Tucker Carlson show on Saturday in conversation with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, during which the two discussed Mamdani's victory in New York City last week, when he secured his party's nomination for the city's mayoral race.

"At the same time that everybody was looking to Iran, our largest city had a Democratic primary, effectively the mayor's race, and a 32-year-old socialist who wants government-run grocery stores gets elected. He's going to likely run our biggest city," Carlson began. shifting the conversation towards Mamdani

"He was talking about economics, but everyone else was talking about foreign policy. Why is it so hard to talk about economics?" Carlson questioned.

"I don't know. Apparently they don't know how to fix it. And look who he was running against, the failed Governor Andrew Cuomo. He was seen as the dirty establishment Democrat, and he never solved anyone's problems," Greene responded.

"They looked at Andrew Cuomo and said "Why am I going to vote for him? He's not going to make my life any better." And so they look at this man who has been in our country for, what, six years? Six years, so he's foreign born, he's a socialist and he's promising to empty the prisons and do all kinds of crazy things," she continued.

"But he's talking to them on their level and relating to them with the problems they're facing. These young people have no choice but to turn to this. This is a failure of the Republican Party, I think the Republican Party has completely failed," she added.

Mamdani, 33, who was born in Uganda, immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of seven. They settled in New York City, where Mamdani lived until moving to Maine for college. He returned to New York following his graduation from Bowdoin College.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Andrew Cuomo, New York, New York City

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Defense Team Challenges Bryana Bongolan’s Truthfulness in

Diddy Eyeing Massive Celebration for Jury if Found Not Guilty, Inner Circle Says He's Already Mentally at the Afterparty: Report

Trump Tells ICE to Expand Deportations in Largest Cities New York, Chicago, LA
Trump Mocked for Not Knowing When the Civil War Ended: 'The US President Couldn't Pass the Citizenship Test'
Sourcing water has become a near-daily chore for residents of the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, where crumbling state infrastructure has made piped drinking water critically scarce
Drilling For Water In Venezuela's Parched Oil Town
ICE Prepares to Deport Entire Family of Colorado Firebomb Attacker
Texas Businesses Post 'No Trespassing' Signs to Ward Off ICE: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like This,' Says Attorney
Gaza Aid Money Request_06242025_1
Israeli Army Accused Of Directing Soldiers To Shoot At Crowds Of Palestinians Near Aid Distribution Sites Despite Posing No Threat: IDF Denies It
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know