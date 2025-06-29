Marjorie Tayor Greene Claims Zohran Mamdani Has Only 'Been in Our Country for 6 Years.' He moved to New York When He Was 7

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Democratic Mayoral candidate for New York City, Zohran Mamdani, has only been in the United States for six years, when in reality he has lived in New York for over two decades.

Greene appeared on the Tucker Carlson show on Saturday in conversation with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, during which the two discussed Mamdani's victory in New York City last week, when he secured his party's nomination for the city's mayoral race.

While D.C. obsesses over foreign wars, New York just elected a socialist who wants government-run grocery stores.



Republicans are failing to speak to young people about real issues like the economy.



— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 28, 2025

"At the same time that everybody was looking to Iran, our largest city had a Democratic primary, effectively the mayor's race, and a 32-year-old socialist who wants government-run grocery stores gets elected. He's going to likely run our biggest city," Carlson began. shifting the conversation towards Mamdani

"He was talking about economics, but everyone else was talking about foreign policy. Why is it so hard to talk about economics?" Carlson questioned.

"I don't know. Apparently they don't know how to fix it. And look who he was running against, the failed Governor Andrew Cuomo. He was seen as the dirty establishment Democrat, and he never solved anyone's problems," Greene responded.

"They looked at Andrew Cuomo and said "Why am I going to vote for him? He's not going to make my life any better." And so they look at this man who has been in our country for, what, six years? Six years, so he's foreign born, he's a socialist and he's promising to empty the prisons and do all kinds of crazy things," she continued.

"But he's talking to them on their level and relating to them with the problems they're facing. These young people have no choice but to turn to this. This is a failure of the Republican Party, I think the Republican Party has completely failed," she added.

Mamdani, 33, who was born in Uganda, immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of seven. They settled in New York City, where Mamdani lived until moving to Maine for college. He returned to New York following his graduation from Bowdoin College.

