World Europe

'Death to the IDF,' UK Punk Band Chants During Glastonbury Music Festival

"We are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday," festival organizers said

By
Bob Vylan Glastonbury

An English punk duo chanted pro-Palestine slogans and slogans against the Israeli military during their performance at a UK music festival, shocking organizers.

Punk duo Bob Vylan took to the stage of Glastonbury music festival at at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Glastonbury, just ahead of the performance by popular Irish band Kneecap, who have also been embroiled in controversy due to their pro-Palestine political stances.

One member of the duo, rapper Bobby Vylan, began chanting slogans such as "free, free Palestine" and "death, death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]".

These chants drew ire from activists who campaign against antisemitism, with some groups stating that they will lodge complaints with BBC over the network's decision to broadcast the performance.

The festival released a joint statement with Emily Eavis, co-founder of the festival, on social media.

"Glastonbury Festival was created in 1970 as a place for people to come together and rejoice in music, the arts and the best of human endeavour," they began in a statement posted on Instagram. "As a festival, we stand against all forms of war and terrorism. We will always believe in - and actively campaign for - hope, unity, peace and love."

"With almost 4,000 performances at Glastonbury 2025, there will inevitably be artists and speakers appearing on our stages whose views we do not share, and a performer's presence here should never be seen as a tacit endorsement of their opinions and beliefs," the statement continued.

"However, we are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday. Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence," it concluded.

BBC also announced that the set would not be available on BBC iPlayer, with a spokesperson stating that the chants were "deeply offensive", and that an onscreen warning indicating "very strong and discriminatory language" had been added to the broadcast.

Social media users have taken to online platforms to express support for Bob Vylan and for Kneecap, who's set BBC refused to broadcast.

"I didn't know Bob Vylan but now I'm a fan," wrote one user.

"The BBC refused to stream Kneecap @KNEECAPCEOL live at Glastonbury because calling out the british government's role in global violence is apparently off-limits. So Bob Vylan @BobbyVylan did it on their own livestream. You can censor the artist. But not the message," wrote another.

"Bob Vylan literally cooking Israel in front of more than 200000 people live, probably will be watched by 100s millions, Zionists are crazying right now," added another.

"Crying at the bbc refusing to broadcast kneecap's performance live just for bob vylan the artist playing before them to do this," said a fourth.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
United kingdom, England, Israel, Palestine, BBC

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Defense Team Challenges Bryana Bongolan’s Truthfulness in

Diddy Eyeing Massive Celebration for Jury if Found Not Guilty, Inner Circle Says He's Already Mentally at the Afterparty: Report

Trump Tells ICE to Expand Deportations in Largest Cities New York, Chicago, LA
Trump Mocked for Not Knowing When the Civil War Ended: 'The US President Couldn't Pass the Citizenship Test'
Sourcing water has become a near-daily chore for residents of the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, where crumbling state infrastructure has made piped drinking water critically scarce
Drilling For Water In Venezuela's Parched Oil Town
ICE Prepares to Deport Entire Family of Colorado Firebomb Attacker
Texas Businesses Post 'No Trespassing' Signs to Ward Off ICE: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like This,' Says Attorney
Gaza Aid Money Request_06242025_1
Israeli Army Accused Of Directing Soldiers To Shoot At Crowds Of Palestinians Near Aid Distribution Sites Despite Posing No Threat: IDF Denies It
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know