Lindsey Graham Claims Harvard DEI Programs Allow Students to 'Spit on Jewish Kids'

The Trump administration has launched an extensive attack against Harvard University and other institutions of higher education

Trump Lindsey Graham

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham claimed that diversity, equity, and inclusion programs enacted at Harvard University contribute to putting Jewish students at risk of experiencing antisemitic attacks and hate crimes.

Graham made the statements during an appearance on ABC News on Sunday, while in conversation with host Jonathan Karl.

"I know that [President Donald Trump] is sort of declaring war on Harvard because they're such an anti-Semitic place," Graham said. "They're allowing people to run around and spit on Jewish kids. This DEI stuff, you know, they get federal dollars. I'm sure it's nothing personal. I'm sure it's based on his behavior, support for DEI programs that he believes, President Trump believes, is not a good use of taxpayer dollars."

"And as to Harvard and these other elite Ivy League schools, I enjoy and support freedom of speech as much as you do," he continued. "But freedom of speech doesn't cover some—the ability to spit on a Jewish kid going to class."

The Trump administration has launched an extensive attack against Harvard University and other institutions of higher education, targeting their race-based admission policies and attempting to dismantle DEI systems within their daily operations as part of their broader agenda. This led the university to take the administration to court over threats of pulling billions worth of federal funding from Harvard.

"The administration's prescription goes beyond the power of the federal government," Harvard's president, Dr. Alan Garber, wrote in April. "No government—regardless of which party is in power —should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue."

Most recently, the President issued a proclamation preventing any newly-admitted international Harvard students from entering the country, which went into effect earlier this month.

