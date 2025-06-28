'I'm Proud of How I Grew Up,' AOC Retorts After Conservative Influencer Shares Image of Her 'Privileged' Childhood Home

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has fired back after a conservative influencer shared an image of her childhood home, attempting to allege that the Democrat had a "privileged" upbringing.

Conservative X influencer Paul A. Szypula took to social media to share an image of the representative's former home.

"AOC's previous home in Yorktown Heights. This is publicly reported information. Her dad bought it for $150K over 20 years ago. Her mom sold it for $355K in 2016. It's now valued over $500K," he wrote in the caption. "Homes nearby range from $600K to $800K. AOC is no Bronx girl. She's privileged."

AOC quickly shot back, acknowledging where she grew up and stating that her upbringing greatly motivated her current political pursuits.

"I'm proud of how I grew up and talk about it all the time! My mom cleaned houses and I helped. We cleaned tutors' homes in exchange for SAT prep," the Democrat responded. "Growing up between the Bronx and Yorktown deeply shaped my views of inequality & it's a big reason I believe the things I do today!"

"I tell this story on the Fight the Oligarchy tour When my dad died during the financial crisis, my mom almost got foreclosed on," she continued in another reply. "GOP always think this is some gotcha but I ran my whole campaign for Congress on this w/the motto "your zip code shouldn't determine your destiny"."

Social media users also took to the replies of Szypula's initial post to mock him for insinuating that the image of the modest house he shared somehow indicated wealth or privilege.

"Did you just call that home, IN NEW YORK with five people living in it, "privileged?" That house would be $100K or less TODAY in the South," said one user.

"This is not "privileged" lmao," added another.

"Apparently owning a bungalow is the American Dream?!" said a third.

"Interesting that this is now considered rich in America," added a fourth.

"That's a shed. You are accusing someone living there of being affluent?" wrote another.

AOC was recently called out by another social media user for being in a Yorktown Heights yearbook after she referred to herself as a "Bronx girl" on social media.

"@AOC if you're a BX girl then why are you in my Yorktown yearbook? Give it up already," wrote New York Assemblyman Matt Slater.

However, social media users quickly pointed out that, while she did live in Yorktown Heights for some of her childhood, she spent a total of 19 years in the Bronx while growing up, legitimizing her claims of being from the Bronx.

"Grok kind of shut this down. She lived there a total of 19 years. She lived there until she was 5 and then another 14 years later on. That's enough time to say you're from the Bronx. I lived in the Bronx for 30 years and then somewhere else for the last 19 years. I'm still a Bronx guy. Plus, she was raised by Bronx parents. That Bronx culture doesn't just leave you when you move somewhere else," wrote a user.

Originally published on Latin Times