U.S. Crime & Justice

Diddy Eyeing Massive Celebration for Jury if Found Not Guilty, Inner Circle Says He's Already Mentally at the Afterparty: Report

By
Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Defense Team Challenges Bryana Bongolan’s Truthfulness in
US Rap star Puff Daddy poses for the photographers during the 1999 MTV Europe Music Awards, at the Point in Dublin 11 November 1999.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is so sure of the verdict in his blockbuster federal trial that he's already reportedly planning a party – and not just any party.

The proposed bash's guest list, according to the hip-hop mogul's sources, will include the same people who have his fate in their hands: the jury.

"He keeps saying, 'They're gonna love me — we'll be friends for life,'" a source in Combs' camp told celebrity journalist Rob Shuter. "He's acting like the verdict's already in."

The disgraced music mogul is charged with five federal counts related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts. Closing arguments are concluding this week, and jury deliberations are expected to start on Monday.

Already Planning the Afterparty

However, given the seriousness of the trial, the Bad Boy boss has reportedly shifted from legal strategy to party planning. After prosecutors dismissed some of the most serious charges, including attempted kidnapping and arson, Combs allegedly turned his attention toward how he would celebrate.

"He's already mentally at the afterparty," another insider revealed. "He wants it to be huge, bold and unforgettable — something only Diddy could pull off."

Combs allegedly joked that if acquitted, he would throw a "thank you" event complete with champagne, a DJ, and lifetime VIP status for the jurors. "If they come back with a not guilty verdict," said one source, "he'll treat them like royalty for life."

Not everyone finds the idea amusing.

"Even joking about [partying with a jury] while you're still on trial for sex trafficking is a massive risk," said a legal analyst familiar with federal court protocol. "It could be seen as manipulative."

Government Could Destroy Confiscated Items

The post-trial celebration plans aren't the only thing hinging on the jury's decision. Items seized during federal raids on Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes – including over 1,000 bottles of lube and baby oil, multiple firearms, and personal effects – could be permanently destroyed, even if he's acquitted.

"Items seized in a federal raid – whether it's firearms, electronics or personal items like lube – are held in secure evidence facilities," explained trial attorney Brian Stewart, according to The US Mirror. "If Diddy is found not guilty, his lawyers can file a motion to get those items back, but it's not guaranteed. Anything tied to alleged crimes or considered contraband can be kept or destroyed by the government."

Jurors were shown photos of weapons seized during the trial, including a rifle with the serial number scratched off. Though several of the confiscated items, from sex toys to pairs of high heels, are legal to own, their return is not a given if linked to purported criminal activity.

Originally published on Music Times

Tags
Diddy
© 2025 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Russian Warship’s Sneaky Channel Run: World War Warning?

Russian Warship Disguised As It Passes Through English Channel - Does It Signal World War Escalation?

Kari Lake Donald Trump picture
Trump Official Holds Up Trump's Picture After Being Questioned Over Hundreds of Job Cuts to Her Agency
McConnell Big Beautiful Bill_06252025_1
Republican Senator Declares Americans Will 'Get Over' Medicaid Cuts in Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
ICE US Citizens_06252025_1
Dozens of US Citizens Were Deported by ICE Before Trump Started His Second Term: Report
RFK Jr. Touted as 'Unfit' After Rant About Lack of
RFK Jr Forced to Take Back His Words After Accusing Lawmaker of Accepting Millions From the Pharmaceutical Industry
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know