Diddy Eyeing Massive Celebration for Jury if Found Not Guilty, Inner Circle Says He's Already Mentally at the Afterparty: Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs is so sure of the verdict in his blockbuster federal trial that he's already reportedly planning a party – and not just any party.

The proposed bash's guest list, according to the hip-hop mogul's sources, will include the same people who have his fate in their hands: the jury.

"He keeps saying, 'They're gonna love me — we'll be friends for life,'" a source in Combs' camp told celebrity journalist Rob Shuter. "He's acting like the verdict's already in."

The disgraced music mogul is charged with five federal counts related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts. Closing arguments are concluding this week, and jury deliberations are expected to start on Monday.

Already Planning the Afterparty

However, given the seriousness of the trial, the Bad Boy boss has reportedly shifted from legal strategy to party planning. After prosecutors dismissed some of the most serious charges, including attempted kidnapping and arson, Combs allegedly turned his attention toward how he would celebrate.

"He's already mentally at the afterparty," another insider revealed. "He wants it to be huge, bold and unforgettable — something only Diddy could pull off."

Combs allegedly joked that if acquitted, he would throw a "thank you" event complete with champagne, a DJ, and lifetime VIP status for the jurors. "If they come back with a not guilty verdict," said one source, "he'll treat them like royalty for life."

Not everyone finds the idea amusing.

"Even joking about [partying with a jury] while you're still on trial for sex trafficking is a massive risk," said a legal analyst familiar with federal court protocol. "It could be seen as manipulative."

#DiddyTrial



People believe ANYTHING they read on the internet. *ALL* charges have **NOT** been dropped against Diddy. Just the kidnapping, arson & aiding and abetting sex trafficking. They are still pursuing sex trafficking and forced labor charges. pic.twitter.com/wpkFDSftSg — Lexi The Law Nerd (@LexiTheLawNerd) June 25, 2025

Government Could Destroy Confiscated Items

The post-trial celebration plans aren't the only thing hinging on the jury's decision. Items seized during federal raids on Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes – including over 1,000 bottles of lube and baby oil, multiple firearms, and personal effects – could be permanently destroyed, even if he's acquitted.

"Items seized in a federal raid – whether it's firearms, electronics or personal items like lube – are held in secure evidence facilities," explained trial attorney Brian Stewart, according to The US Mirror. "If Diddy is found not guilty, his lawyers can file a motion to get those items back, but it's not guaranteed. Anything tied to alleged crimes or considered contraband can be kept or destroyed by the government."

Jurors were shown photos of weapons seized during the trial, including a rifle with the serial number scratched off. Though several of the confiscated items, from sex toys to pairs of high heels, are legal to own, their return is not a given if linked to purported criminal activity.

Originally published on Music Times