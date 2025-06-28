U.S. Immigration

Security Cam Footage Shows Federal Agents Detonating Explosive to Forcibly Enter Home of Woman With Small Children

"Where they broke the window, my baby was there and before I got him out of there was when it exploded," she said

A local security camera caught footage of federal immigration agents setting off an explosion in order to enter a home in Huntington Park, California, while a woman and her two young children were actively in the building.

Over a dozen federal agents wearing tactical gear can be seen gathering outside the gate of the home early in the morning on Friday while pursuing one of the home's residents, Jorge Sierra-Hernandez, who was not in the residence at the time. Hernandez turned himself in on Friday.

"They were right here with their rifles and we heard some screaming up in the front but we couldn't see because everything was blocked, but it was pretty shocking," said Lourdes Salazar.

Hernandez was released and is now back home with family, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

"If they would've knocked on my door I would have opened the door, but they blew up the window and door first," said Jenny Ramirez, Sierra's girlfriend and the mother of their two children. "There didn't have to be that violence to enter my house."

Ramirez, who was not initially aware of the cause for the explosion, had been trying to protect her two children inside her home when federal agents broke in during an immigration raid.

"Where they broke the window, my baby was there and before I got him out of there was when it exploded," said Ramirez. "My ears went blank, I imagine how they felt. They were shaking."

She proceeded to drop to the ground with her children while a drone entered her home and began looking for her partner in each room of the residence.

"They didn't knock on the door, they didn't let me know they were them, they just blew up my window and my door and a drone came in," Ramirez said. "They didn't identify themselves until I came out, they told me they were from Homeland Security, from ICE."

"What happened here this morning is hard to put into words," said Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores, criticizing the aggressive methods used.

Originally published on Latin Times

