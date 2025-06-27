NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Could Hone Jonathan Kuminga to be the Next Star, But at What Cost?

Jonathan Kuminga is projected to be the next big star in the Golden State Warriors, but things went off when the Dubs recruited Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Since then, he hasn't started and just played when Jimmy is absent or on the bench.

While Bam Adebayo continues to be the anchor, and Tyler Herro still offers his trademark spark, the Heat's foundation still does not have the needed star power to become legitimate championship contenders. A new rumor suggests that getting Kuminga could be the key to getting back into contention.

The Next Miami Star on the Rise

At 22 years old, Jonathan Kuminga is one of the NBA's most exciting young players. In his stint with the Golden State Warriors, Kuminga has shown flashes of peak scoring and athleticism, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

With his athletic ceiling and explosive finishing, Kuminga possesses the physical gifts to be a game-changer on offense and defense. Yet, within Steve Kerr's older-oriented rotation, Kuminga has been unable to find consistent playing time, so a trade is a good bet for him.

While GSW is a good team to test talents, Kuminga told The Athletic he did not live up to his true potential during his stay with the team.

"That's what's been on my mind. Things take time, but I feel like I'm at the point where that has to be my priority, to just be one of the guys a team relies on. Aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times," said Kuminga.

He added, "Aiming to be great. ... Wherever I'm going to be at, it don't matter if it's the Warriors or if it's anywhere else, it's something I want. I want to see what I could do. I know I got it. So I want to really see. I've never got that chance."

For the Miami Heat, Kuminga is the ideal matchup. Familiar with their hard-nosed culture and defensive-based mindset under Erik Spoelstra, Miami runs on high-energy, transition basketball, and Kuminga is tailor-made for it. His versatility and two-way ability would immediately strengthen the Heat's roster, injecting much-needed youth and athleticism.

With a restricted free-agent designation in 2025, Kuminga presents the Heat with a window of time to secure an emerging star before his market value increases.

Miami Heat Acquire Kuminga in Win-Win Transaction

FadeAwayWorld proposed a simple trade proposal that will land Kuminga with the Heat.

Miami Heat Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors Receive: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson (Sign-and-Trade), 2031 First-Round Pick

This deal is good for both clubs, providing mutual gain. The Heat acquire an exciting young talent with a high ceiling, and the Warriors receive shooting, defensive depth, and an eventual first-round pick to add some long-term assets. The fact that Miami can land Kuminga without sacrificing significant pieces makes this a tempting deal.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has already shown that he is able to contribute as a Miami core rotation player with hustle, defense, and versatility. Duncan Robinson, inconsistent as he is, provides the much-needed shooting that the Warriors now lack. Adding the 2031 first-round pick assures Golden State will be able to stay nimble for future transactions, especially with their current cap situation.

Jonathan Kuminga Fits Perfectly with Miami's Culture

Kuminga's high-flying set of skills is a perfect match for the Heat's hard-nosed, no-frills style of play. His knack for scoring in droves and his never-say-die vigor on both sides of the court would pair well with Miami's current foundation of Adebayo and Herro. Moreover, Kuminga's two-way upside is one the Heat could really take to its fullest, particularly with Spoelstra's system, where it feeds on defensive tenacity and transition baskets.

In addition, Kuminga has already demonstrated he is a clutch performer, having recorded 44 20+ games in his career. While his outside shooting range remains to be developed (30.5% from three-point range), his finishing skills and explosive athleticism make him an exciting scoring asset.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com