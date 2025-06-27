Trump Slams Iranian Supreme Leader, Says He 'Saved Him From a Very Ugly And Ignominious Death'

President Donald Trump slammed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Friday, saying he is the only reason why the ayatollah is still alive.

In a lengthy social media post, Trump criticized Khamenei for "blatantly and foolishly saying Iran won the war against Israel." "As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie," he added.

The US President stated, "Iran must surrender." Needless to say, this statement is too big to come out of the US president's mouth. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 26, 2025

Trump went on to say he new "exactly" where Khamenei was sheltering during the war and it was him who "would not let Israel, or the U.S. armed forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, however, said on Thursday that the country intended to kill Khameneid during the war "but there was no operational opportunity." Asked if they needed permission from the U.S. to carry out the attack, Katz said Israel "doesn't need any permission to make these decisions."

Trump nonetheless went on to say in the post that he saved Khamenei "FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, "THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!" In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout!"

"During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery - The sanctions are BITING! But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more. Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them," Trump added.

The post concludes with Trump saying Iranian authorities are "always so angry, hostile, and unhappy, and look at what it has gotten them - A burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them."

"They have no hope, and it will only get worse! I wish the leadership of Iran would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR. PEACE!!!" he concluded.

Originally published on Latin Times