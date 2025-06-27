GOP Lawmaker Branded 'Hypocrite' After Declaring the Left 'Scared' Doctors Over Her Ectopic Pregnancy: 'You Voted for This'

A Republican lawmaker is being branded a "hypocrite" online after she accused the left of scaring doctors and healthcare providers after she had to plead for her ectopic pregnancy to be treated.

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack revealed in a Wall Street Journal article earlier this week that she experienced an ectopic pregnancy in May 2024. However, due to Florida implementing bans against abortions after six weeks, medical providers were hesitant to give her the care that would save her life.

However, despite abortion bans being largely pushed and passed by Republican legislators, Cammack blamed the left for her health scare, accusing them of "fearmongering" which she said left doctors "scared" to provide care.

Rep. Kat Cammack on her ectopic pregnancy that she says doctors wouldn't initially treat because of Florida's Republican abortion ban: "The left absolutely played a role in making sure that doctors and women were scared to seek out the help that they needed." pic.twitter.com/RsbBw0BoOk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 27, 2025

"These healthcare providers had been receiving pro-abortion lobby ads, to the tune of millions of dollars being spent on these ads that were threatening and scaring doctors away from helping women, saying that they could lose their license, they could go to jail," Cammack said in a Fox News interview Thursday.

Cammack said she tried to explain how she could still receive care under the law, but the providers "felt like they couldn't do anything."

"It dawned on me as I was sitting there with my husband: this is what women have been experiencing because of the fearmongering around women's healthcare. The left absolutely played a role in making sure that doctors and women were scared to seek out the help that they needed," she continued.

After Cammack's interview was shared online, social media users responded with backlash. Several users accused her of not grasping the implications of a ban like Florida's and claimed that her experience was her "fault."

The absolute worst kind of hypocrite. She nearly died because of her own stupid party and she’s out there shilling for them like it was nothing. — EVERYTHING IMPORTANT (@crazynate999) June 27, 2025

"The left said keep government out of healthcare. You voted for this," one user commented. Another added, "It was the right who put into place all these abortion bans. Peak gaslighting."

"The absolute worst kind of hypocrite. She nearly died because of her own stupid party and she's out there shilling for them like it was nothing," an X user chided. One user declared, "Sis this is you and your party's fault."

A bill written by the right, supported by the right, passed by the right, and signed by the right. Yet, she blames the people who fought AGAINST it! Looks like Kat just discovered that the bill she supported has consequences. — MsM 💙🇺🇸🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦🗽🌎🌍 (@mme_ambassador) June 27, 2025

"A bill written by the right, supported by the right, passed by the right, and signed by the right. Yet, she blames the people who fought AGAINST it! Looks like Kat just discovered that the bill she supported has consequences," another wrote.

Originally published on Latin Times