Claudia Sheinbaum Criticizes AG Pam Bondi for Calling Mexico a Foreign Adversary: 'She's Not Well Informed'

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi referred to Mexico as a "foreign adversary" during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday. Less than a day later, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded by saying Bondi is "not well informed" about the current level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Bondi made the comment in response to a question from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who asked whether recent threats from Iran posed a national security risk.

"I think President Trump has said that loud and clear. We will not be intimidated, and we will keep America safe thanks to the leadership of President Trump," Bondi said. "Not only from Iran, but also from Russia, from China and from Mexico—from any foreign adversary, whether they are trying to kill us physically or by overdosing our children with drugs. We will do anything in our power thanks to his leadership," she added.

On Thursday, Sheinbaum responded to Bondi's recent remarks, saying she was wrong to list Mexico alongside Iran, Russia and China as a foreign adversary.

"The comments made by Attorney General Bondi have no basis," Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference. "Well, she's not very well informed, to be honest."

Sheinbaum added that there is "a great deal of coordination" between Mexico and the United States, and said her administration is close to finalizing a bilateral security agreement following a February meeting in Washington.

She also said her government would issue a statement regarding a recent visit by Defense Secretary Gen. Ricardo Trevilla and Navy Secretary Adm. Raymundo Pedro Morales to U.S. Northern Command. The visit, she said, was "in reciprocation for the visit a few weeks ago by that command to Santa Gertrudis, in Chihuahua."

Sheinbaum also emphasized that fentanyl trafficking has declined in recent months and said her administration's security strategy is producing results.

"The reality is that there is cooperation and coordination without subordination, and we are making progress," she said. "Mexico's security strategy is working — with its day-to-day challenges, yes — but it is working."

