U.S.

Mexico Says 10 Colombian Ex-soldiers Arrested After Deadly Blast

By AFP news
Mexican soldiers patrol the western state of Michoacan, a battleground for rival drug cartels
Mexican soldiers patrol the western state of Michoacan, a battleground for rival drug cartels AFP

Ten Colombian former soldiers were among the suspects arrested after an improvised landmine killed six Mexican troops in a drug cartel heartland this week, authorities said Friday.

More than 40 explosive devices were seized along with other weapons in the western state of Michoacan, according to statements from the national and local governments.

In total, 17 suspected members of a criminal group, including a dozen Colombians, were detained in the municipality of Los Reyes, authorities said.

The blast late Tuesday destroyed the armored vehicle in which the Mexican troops were traveling, according to an internal military report seen by AFP.

Military planes and helicopters were deployed to help the casualties, it said.

President Claudia Sheinbaum described the deaths as "deplorable" and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Warring criminals in the region have a history of planting improvised landmines and attacking security forces with explosive-laden drones.

Several soldiers have been killed in similar explosions in the past.

Criminal violence, most of it linked to drug trafficking, has claimed around 480,000 lives in Mexico since 2006 and left more than 120,000 people missing.

US President Donald Trump has designated six Mexican drug trafficking groups terrorist organizations, fueling speculation that he might order military strikes against them.

Tags
Mexico, Colombia
Most Read
Nashville Mayor_05312025_1

Nashville Mayor Responds to DHS Allegations He Put ICE Agents at Risk by Releasing Their Names: 'The Interest Here Is Just in Transparency'

Hugh Jackman Wife
Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Speaks Out: Reclaiming Her Story After the Divorce Filing
Fake Sanctuary Cities_05312025_1
Trump-Aligned Cities and Counties Flabbergasted DHS Labeled Them Immigrant 'Sanctuaries'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
'We Deserve Better': RFK Jr.'s MAHA Report Under Fire for AI-Generated Garbled Science
MEXICO-VIOLENCE-CRIME-DRUGS-TOURISM-CULTURE
Sinaloa Cartel Faction of La Mayiza Reportedly Using Military-Grade Anti-Drone Technology
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know