Mexico Says 10 Colombian Ex-soldiers Arrested After Deadly Blast

Ten Colombian former soldiers were among the suspects arrested after an improvised landmine killed six Mexican troops in a drug cartel heartland this week, authorities said Friday.

More than 40 explosive devices were seized along with other weapons in the western state of Michoacan, according to statements from the national and local governments.

In total, 17 suspected members of a criminal group, including a dozen Colombians, were detained in the municipality of Los Reyes, authorities said.

The blast late Tuesday destroyed the armored vehicle in which the Mexican troops were traveling, according to an internal military report seen by AFP.

Military planes and helicopters were deployed to help the casualties, it said.

President Claudia Sheinbaum described the deaths as "deplorable" and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Warring criminals in the region have a history of planting improvised landmines and attacking security forces with explosive-laden drones.

Several soldiers have been killed in similar explosions in the past.

Criminal violence, most of it linked to drug trafficking, has claimed around 480,000 lives in Mexico since 2006 and left more than 120,000 people missing.

US President Donald Trump has designated six Mexican drug trafficking groups terrorist organizations, fueling speculation that he might order military strikes against them.