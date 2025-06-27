Tech

Xiaomi Officially Reveals MIX Flip 2, Pad 7S Pro 12.5 During Product Launch in Beijing

The product launch event was held in Beijing with the theme "New Beginnings."

By

Xiaomi has officially revealed a wide range of products, including the YU7 series and MIX Flip 2, during a product launch event held in Beijing.

With the theme "New Beginnings," the product launch event also saw the official unveiling of the Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 and new wearables as well.

Xiaomi Debuts MIX Flip 2

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 has been officially unveiled during a product launch event held in Beijing, China.

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2, one of the products unveiled during the launch, is the brand's latest addition to its foldable smartphone lineup. Xiaomi fans can expect upgrades to the smartphone's design and performance, as well as its camera system.

Here are some notable specs for the Xiaomi MIX Flip 2:

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform
  • 5165mAh battery
  • Dual VC 3D cooling system to ensure maximum comfort in hand
  • Light Fusion 800 image sensor
  • Leica Summilux optical lens
  • 3.5-inch outer display
  • Color options: White, Purple, Green, and Checkered Gold,
  • Storage options for choice: 12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB, and 16 GB + 1TB

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 has been officially unveiled during a product launch event held in Beijing, China.

The latest addition to Xiaomi's tablet lineup is the Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5. Powered by Xiaomi's first self-developed 3nm processor, the Pad 7S Pro 12.5 boasts of features such as the Workstation mode, Global Search, and AI Writing, among others.

Here are some notable specs for the Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5:

  • 12.5-inch 3.2K LCD display
  • Xiaomi XRING O1
  • Xiaomi HyperOS 2
  • 10,610mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge
  • 32MP front camera and 50MP rear camera
  • Wi-Fi 7 support
  • Color options: Black, Purple, Titanium Silver, Basalt Gray, and Matte Glass

Other Products Revealed During the Event

Aside from the aforementioned products, Xiaomi likewise officially introduced the Xiaomi AI Glasses. Weighing just 40 grams, these glasses have real-time translation and livestreaming capabilities.

In addition, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 and Xiaomi Watch S4 41 mm have also been officially unveiled. The Smart Band 10, which is considered the brand's budget tracker, comes with a new design and enhanced health and fitness capabilities.

The Watch S4 41 mm, on the other hand, is Xiaomi's first compact-size smartwatch that seamlessly integrates with the brand's "Human x Car x Home" smart ecosystem.

Lastly, the product launch event also saw the official unveiling of the Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro earbuds that boasts of enhanced ergonomics and a custom 18 mm × 13 mm loudspeaker.

Originally published on Tech Times

