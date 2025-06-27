Tigers' Dietrich Enns Dominates in 8-0 Win Over Athletics in His MLB Return

Dietrich Enns had a successful return to Major League Baseball on Thursday, putting on a strong outing in the Detroit Tigers' 8-0 win over the Oakland Athletics.

The 34-year-old lefty pitched five shutout innings, giving up one hit and two walks. His outing was his first big league outing since September 24, 2021, following a prolonged absence during which he pitched in Japan and South Korea.

A Strong Comeback For Enns

Dietrich Enns' comeback to the MLB from nearly three years off was nothing less than spectacular. On his first start for the Tigers, he went through 17 batters, striking out four and throwing 55 of his 77 pitches for strikes. His quick start saw him retire the Athletics 1-2-3 in the first inning on just eight pitches.

Sports Illustrated reported that the match exposed the Athletics' weak offense. There was nothing special as they only recorded 3 hits. They did not even score a single run.

Tigers' manager A.J. Hinch was quick to commend Enns, stating, "He's earned the right to pitch again in some capacity. We're looking forward to getting him out there after we get him his normal rest and see if it's going to be in the bullpen. Is he going to be starting? I don't know. But it's going to be in the big leagues."

While Hinch was uncertain whether Enns would remain in the rotation or move to the bullpen, it was clear that Enns had earned his spot back in the majors.

Enns' Path Through Japan and Korea

Enns' path to his return to the MLB was far from traditional. Following his final appearance in the major leagues in 2021, Enns spent three subsequent years pitching overseas. He pitched for the Seibu Lions in Japan during the 2022-2023 seasons, and most recently, he had an impressive season with the LG Twins in South Korea, recording a 13-6 win-loss record.

According to ESPN, the veteran left-hander arrived in Tigers spring training this season on a minor league contract, seeking another chance at the big leagues. After dominating in Triple-A Toledo, Enns was promoted to Detroit for the series finale against Oakland and made the most of his chance.

Looking back at his experience, Enns explained that wherever he might be, he needed to improve and show his best to prove that he can still play in MLB.

Enns' outing wasn't only a personal triumph but also a turning point for the Tigers. His composed, controlled pitching enabled the team to capture a commanding victory.

According to Tigers catcher Jake Rogers, Enns did a good job of just "being in the zone with all his pitches." He added that he was the key to keeping the A's off balance.

