NFL Trade Rumors: Najee Harris to Dallas? Trade Talk Emerges After Chargers Shuffle

Najee Harris is one of the most important pieces of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team needs adjustments after a terrible offseason. The star running back could have been one of the mainstays, but he departed in free agency to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year contract.

Although Harris was originally supposed to be the Chargers' starting running back, the Chargers took a gamble by drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round, indicating a change of plans for the future. Hampton is expected to play right away, with Harris being left with a reduced role.

Najee Harris's Uncertain Future With the Chargers

Najee Harris was expected to lead the backfield, but the arrival of Hampton in the draft has shifted the dynamics in Los Angeles. The Chargers, however, prioritized the latter.

With the Chargers planning to invest in Hampton as their future running back, Harris is now likely to see fewer snaps in the upcoming season. This has led to speculation about the possibility of Harris being traded.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report proposed that the Dallas Cowboys might make a good fit for the veteran player.

"Teams in need of running back help would at least be wise to call about Harris' availability," said Knox. "Dallas should consider adding Harris as a high-floor option in its backfield."

Despite the Dallas Cowboys' action in free agency, acquiring running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders while drafting Jaydon Blue, their offense still does not have a genuine No. 1 running back.

Dallas Needs Harris

With these signings, the Cowboys' backfield might be stacked, but there is no definite player at the running back spot. Harris, being a durable and physical player, could fill this void and give the Cowboys a solid alternative in the backfield.

Harris is perhaps not the biggest, most explosive, or most productive player in the league, but his reliability cannot be argued with.

During his first four years in the NFL, he has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each season, notwithstanding the fact that he has played behind a Steelers' offensive line that was patchy.

Harris in the Cowboys' offense would introduce much-needed strength and ruggedness into the team, particularly to complement quarterback Dak Prescott's playmaking skill.

The Timing of a Possible Trade

Though the notion of Najee Harris playing for the Cowboys is a welcome one, it is not something that can be anticipated shortly, The Sporting News reports.

The Chargers will observe how Harris will mesh in their offense first before they even consider trading him. Thus, any trade to Dallas would most likely come in the vicinity of the trade deadline, when the Chargers will have already gotten a glimpse of Harris' performance within their framework.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com