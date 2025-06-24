Cooper Flagg's Effect Takes Shape in Dallas Two Days Before 2025 NBA Draft

With Luka Dončić leaving Dallas when he went to the Los Angeles Lakers this year, the Mavericks need to find the next successor who will be the face of the franchise. Cooper Flagg is expected to be the No. 1 draft pick, and the Texas-based team won't waste any chances to unleash his potential.

That ill-fated trade shocked all NBA fans and angered Mavericks fans. Protesters marched outside the American Airlines Center, fervently chanting "Fire Nico", the name of general manager Nico Harrison.

Flagg Becomes the Symbol of Hope After Luka Dončić Trade Fallout

Despite the criticism, the Mavericks received an unusual lifeline in the form of the NBA Draft Lottery, in which they picked up the highly prized No. 1 pick. With this option, Dallas can draft Cooper Flagg, a high-profile prospect already considered a potential future superstar.

According to Sports Illustrated, Flagg, however, is unfazed by the looming comparisons to Dončić. Speaking to reporters just a day before the draft, he made it clear that he's focused on his own development rather than trying to replace anyone.

"I wouldn't look at anything as pressure. I'm not worried about living up to certain players' expectations or things like that. I'm just going to be myself and really try to get better every single day that I can," Flagg said ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.

Cooper Flagg on the prospect of following Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks: "I wouldn't look at anything as pressure. ... I'm not worried about living up to certain players' expectations or things like that. I'm just going to be myself and try to get better every day." pic.twitter.com/uvslnjy9xD — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 24, 2025

His cool attitude has also caught on with the media and Mavericks personnel. Even before draft evening, Flagg's arrival has rejuvenated the organization, both in spirit and in commerce.

Cooper Flagg's Arrival Already Making Business Impact in Dallas

Off the radar, Flagg's possible arrival has fueled the Mavs' front office and made the franchise commercially bounce back.

According to a team executive speaking with ESPN's Baxter Holmes, the team witnessed an unprecedented increase in ticket purchases and sponsorships after their draft lottery win.

The team source said that they sold $8 million of new season tickets in the three days after the lottery. Apart from that, they noted that they signed two new sponsorship deals. One of them is regarded to be the second-largest in team history.

Expectations High, But Flagg Stays Grounded

Though Cooper Flagg himself does not necessarily feel the pressure, the pressure is certainly sky-high. Fans expect him to develop into the new franchise face, taking on the role of a leader that replaces the gargantuan void left by Dončić.

Even so, Flagg's demeanor remains set and steadfast. He knows the burden with the projected No. 1 overall pick, yet he's not letting external noise get in the way of his progress.

The Mavericks' belief in Flagg indicates a long-term strategy, a rebuild around a generational player who has elite-level talent, a mature mental approach, and unlimited potential. Dallas hopes to use him as the new weapon alongside Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

Behind Flagg, the San Antonio Spurs are expected to draft Rutgers guard Dylan Harper as the No. 2 overall pick.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com