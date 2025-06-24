Microsoft Offers Free Windows 10 Security Update Extension to Users, But There's a Catch

The upcoming end-of-support date for Windows 10 is coming later this October, but Microsoft has now added another option for users to stay for another year. This new option to retain Windows 10 and receive security updates for Microsoft is free and is different from the existing and previously approved option from the company to pay for the extended program.

Microsoft Offers Free Windows 10 Security Update

According to the latest blog post by Microsoft, users who opt to remain on Windows 10 but did not get the paid option for the one-year extension may still get the experience for free in this latest offer.

It is important to note that Microsoft is still seeing significant popularity of its previous-gen operating system, Windows 10, as it is currently the more popular OS with numerous users still on board.

This latest offer by the Redmond-based software giant guarantees users security updates for one more year to keep their experiences secure.

Previously, Microsoft only offered one option to stay on Windows 10 and receive the said security updates, and this is under the Extended Security Update (ESU) program, which costs $30 per PC.

Free Windows 10 Support Has a Catch

In this latest option, Microsoft is asking users to turn on the cloud backup feature and connect it to their OneDrive account. The Free access to OneDrive only offers 5 GB storage, which may not be enough for all the files on the computer.

That being said, Microsoft is offering as much as 100 GB of cloud storage for those who opt-in for the basic subscription to OneDrive, setting them back $1.99 per month. If users choose this route, they would have to pay around $24 for an entire year of backups to remain on Windows 10, which is still more affordable than the $30 ESU fee.

Windows 10 Is Officially Exiting

It will almost be four years since Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021, but the company did not end support for Windows 10 immediately when the new operating system came out. While there were several updates released by the company along the way, Microsoft announced in 2023 that it is ending support for Windows 10 come October 2025.

The following year saw Microsoft being more aggressive with their ways to convince users to upgrade to Windows 11. Microsoft tried different tactics in their attempt to push users to upgrade to the latest operating system, with the company highlighting that it is a free transition that would bring the latest features and functions directly to them.

Despite the efforts of the renowned software company, there are still a handful who opt to remain with their current Windows 10 builds and avoid Windows 11 altogether.

