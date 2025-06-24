World

Iranian General Ordered to Revoke Support for Country's Ruler in Threatening Call From Israeli Officials: 'Otherwise, You're On Our List'

"You have 12 hours to escape with your wife and child," the Israeli operative warned

A phone call of an Israel operative threatening an Iranian official on June 13 has been released.

A newly released recording reveals an Israeli official threatening an Iranian general, demanding he withdraw support for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei or face retaliation against himself and his family, according to the Washington Post.

On June 13, the day of a surprise Israeli strike that killed several senior Iranian officials, Israeli agents reportedly contacted more than 20 influential Iranians in an effort to pressure them into turning against the regime.

"I can advise you now, you have 12 hours to escape with your wife and child. Otherwise, you're on our list right now," an Israeli intelligence operative told a senior Iranian general, according to a recording obtained by the Post.

The operative escalated the ultimatum, warning the Iranian official, "We are closer to you than your own jugular vein. Remember that. May God protect you."

The Iranian official was given 12 hours to record a video distancing himself from the regime and send it via Telegram, a secure messaging app. It remains unclear whether the video was ever sent, according to the Post.

During the call, the Israeli operative underscored the threat by naming several high-ranking Iranian figures, including Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of the IRGC; Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, the armed forces' chief of staff; and Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani, a nuclear physicist and key figure in Iran's nuclear program.

"I'll explain to you, listen carefully. I'm calling from a country that two hours ago sent Bagheri, Salami, Shamkhani, one by one, to hell," the operative declared.

Despite that claim, Iranian media later reported that Vice Adm. Ali Shamkhani, the former head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was seriously injured but survived the attack. Shamkhani reportedly sent a message to Iran's Supreme Leader saying the "dawn of victory is near" for Iran.

A source familiar with the situation told the Post that Khamenei is "facing serious difficulties" in appointing replacements for the officials killed in the operation.

"And even if he succeeds to do so, these are people he didn't choose in the first place. Because the more serious candidates are now refusing to take the positions," the source alleged.

