White House Slams Report Claiming U.S. Strikes Barely Damaged Iran's Nuclear Sites: 'Clear Attempt To Demean President Trump'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed a report claiming that an early intelligence assessment from the U.S. showed that strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities did little damage.

In a social media publication, Leavitt said "FAKE NEWS CNN STRIKES AGAIN." "This alleged "assessment" is flat-out wrong and was classified as "top secret" but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community," she claimed.

The official went on to say that the report is a "clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran's nuclear program." "Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration," she concluded.

Trump has expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the strikes, as has Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the CNN report claims that they failed to "destroy the core components" of Iran's nuclear program, likely only setting it back by months.

The outlet added that the report was produced by the Pentagon's intelligence arm and based on battle damage assessment from the U.S. Central Command following the attack. The White House did acknowledge the report but said it disagreed with it.

Iran said on Tuesday that it's assessing damage to its nuclear industry but has already made arrangements to restore it, according to nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami.

