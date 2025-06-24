Business

Tesla Ordered to Stop 'Deceptive Practices' on Cars' Self-Driving Capabilities in France or Face Thousands in Fines

Elon Musk's company could face a fine exceeding $58,000 a day until it complies

By
Tesla Probe_06242025_1
A government probe in France revealed Tesla was engaging in “deceptive commercial practices."

France has ordered Tesla to stop "deceptive practices" related to the marketing of its vehicles' self-driving features, warning that Elon Musk's company could face daily fines exceeding $58,000 until it complies.

Following investigations conducted in 2023 and 2024, France's Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) concluded that Tesla engaged in "deceptive commercial practices" by falsely advertising its vehicles as "fully autonomous." In reality, the vehicles require a human to be in the driver's seat, paying full attention to the road, the Financial Times reported.

The inquiry also found that Tesla signed sales contracts without specifying dates, times or delivery locations, and routinely failed to issue refunds or receipts in a timely manner.

The DGCCRF gave Tesla four months to comply with the order. It said that the "particular seriousness" of the misleading practices over autonomous vehicles meant that Tesla would face the hefty fine for each day that it did not conform with demands to stop misleading customers.

France's investigation marks the latest setback for Musk as Tesla's profits in the country have sharply declined following his alignment with the Trump administration. In May, Tesla's sales in the European nation plunged 67% compared to the same month in 2024, with new vehicle registrations falling to their lowest level since July 2022.

Originally published on Latin Times

