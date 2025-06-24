World

Pakistani Lawmaker Urges Withdrawal of Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination: 'Trump's Hands Are Stained With Blood'

"By attacking Iran, he violated both national and international laws," the politician said

By
“Chosen for This Moment”: Trump Cites Huckabee’s Message, Hints at Iran Response
A Pakistani legislator urged the nation to withdraw its Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Donald Trump following the bombing of multiple Iranian nuclear sites.

A Pakistani legislator has urged the South Asian nation to withdraw its nomination of President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize following his administration's bombing of multiple nuclear facilities in Iran.

Chief of Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) party Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticized the Pakistani government's nomination of the U.S. president, stating that it insulted those who have been victimized by wars facilitated by the United States, according to Dunya News.

"Neither past nor present establishments have accepted seminaries. But we will not let anyone infringe on their independence," he said.

"Trump's hands are stained with the blood of Palestinians, Iraqis and Afghans. By attacking Iran, he violated both national and international laws. If we don't stand with Iran, should we support Israel?" Rehman continued.

The Pakistani government has been incredibly vocal in its support of Palestine and criticism of Israel, especially following the bombardment of the Gaza Strip conducted by Israel in the wake of the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas.

"We state our deep concern at the continuing brutal aggression and genocide being committed by Israel against the Palestinians, despite repeated calls for a ceasefire from the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), UN General Assembly, UN Security Council, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the international community," President Asif Ali Zardari wrote in a statement released on the first anniversary of October 7.

"We express our profound alarm at the impunity with which Israel is expanding the war theatre and threatening regional peace and security, and its continued violations of international law and the UN Charter, including its recent aggression against Lebanon, attacks in the West Bank, the assassinations of Hamas leader in Tehran, and the Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon which constitutes a threat to regional peace and security," the statement continues.

Rehman insisted the country supports "friendship with the United States, not slavery," and argued that the U.S. had begun championing "un-Islamic and unconstitutional legislation."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Pakistan, Donald Trump, Israel, Palestine, Iran, Middle East, Nobel Prize, Nobel Peace Prize

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
President Donald Trump's inner circle has long spoken of China as the arch-enemy, with some suggesting that ending the Ukraine war will free up resources to counter Beijing

Iranian TV Anchor Warns Thousands of American Soldiers Will Be Sent Home in 'Coffins' in Rebuke of Trump's Bombing

Trump Deceived MAGA_06222025_1
Trump 'Deceived His Own Voters' by 'Submitting to the Wishes of a Wanted War Criminal': Iranian Foreign Minister Says in Trump-Netanyahu Rebuke
AOC v MTG_06222025_1
'Shut Up You Pathetic Little Hypocrite,' Marjorie Taylor Greene Berates AOC After She Called Trump's Iran Attack 'Grounds for Impeachment'
An Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on June 19
United Behind Iran War Effort, Israelis Express Relief At US Bombing
Trump Fox Tarlov AttacK_06212025_1
Trump Stokes Fox News Feud Fires After 'The Five' Host Reports Low Polling Numbers: 'People Like Jessica Tarlov Make MAGA Absolutely Hate Fox!'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know