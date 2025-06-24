Headlines

Ceasefire Between Israel, Iran Collapses Within A Day; Trump Slams Both Sides

Trump, seen here in an address to the nation on Saturday, said the ceasefire would be phased-in over 24 hours

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran, announced by former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, fell apart within 24 hours amid renewed hostilities and mutual accusations of violations.

On Tuesday, Israel claimed Iran fired multiple missiles into southern Israeli territory shortly after the ceasefire came into effect. Two of the projectiles were intercepted over Beersheba, according to Israeli defense sources. Iran, however, denied launching any fresh attacks and instead accused Israel of conducting airstrikes near Tehran during the truce window.

Casualty reports varied. The Associated Press cited Iranian officials as saying nearly 1,000 people were killed and more than 3,400 injured. The Guardian put the death toll at 610 with around 4,700 wounded. In Israel, at least 28 people were reported dead, with hundreds more injured.

Reacting strongly, Trump expressed frustration with both sides. "We basically have two countries that don't know what they're doing," he said on Tuesday, ahead of a NATO meeting. In a social media post, he urged Israel not to retaliate, writing, "ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around... the Ceasefire is in effect!"

Despite Trump's call for calm, Israeli defense officials signaled readiness to resume military operations. The New York Post reported that Israel was preparing for "intense operations" targeting Tehran, should Iran continue what Israel alleges are violations.

Meanwhile, regional tensions escalated further as drones struck U.S. military bases in Iraq and a base in Qatar came under attack. No American casualties were reported. Qatar, which had played a role in brokering the ceasefire, condemned the fresh violence and called for both nations to return to dialogue.

International leaders from the UK, France, China and the UN issued statements urging restraint and the resumption of talks to avoid a larger conflict in the region.

Timeline of Events

June 23, 2025

  • Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
  • Fighting slows temporarily.
  • Israeli officials claim Iran fires missiles; Iran denies and accuses Israel of airstrikes.

June 24, 2025

  • Explosions reported in Tehran and Beersheba.
  • Civilian casualties rise on both sides.
  • Trump criticizes both countries publicly and urges restraint.
  • Israel prepares for possible new military operations.
  • U.S. bases in Iraq and Qatar are targeted.
  • Qatar condemns the renewed violence.

