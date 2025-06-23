U.S. Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemns on Trump Admin for 'Turning Back on Campaign Promises': 'We Are Entering Nuclear War'

She declared those supporting the strikes with change "the minute we start seeing flag-draped coffins on the nightly news"

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned the Trump administration for walking back on campaign promises.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch MAGA supporter, condemned the Trump administration for "turning its back on campaign promises" after the weekend strike on Iran.

In an interview on "Steve Bannon's War Room," Greene criticized the Trump administration for neglecting the needs of everyday Americans, who she said are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to afford groceries, health insurance, housing, gas and more, all while the U.S. goes to war in support of Israel.

"Six months in, Steve, and here we are, turning back on the campaign promises," Greene stated in a video shared on X. "We bombed Iran on behalf of Israel, yes, it was on behalf of Israel. We're entering a nuclear war, World War III, because the entire world is going to erupt," she continued.

Greene added that the people cheering on the U.S. attacks on Iran are going to drastically change their tune "the minute we start seeing flag-draped coffins on the nightly news." She went on to slam Fox News and CNN for being outlets that "brainwashes baby boomers."

"And that is exactly how this is going to go down," Greene added.

Greene spoke out against U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war and criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for launching the initial strike.

Alongside the shared interview clip, she wrote: "MAGA is not for foreign wars. We are not for regime change. We are for AMERICA FIRST. The United States should not be involved in fighting nuclear-armed Israel's war with Iran."

