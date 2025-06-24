NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers Still Interested in Jalen Ramsey Despite Fading Rumors

Recent trade rumors surrounding cornerback Jalen Ramsey coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers had seemingly died down, but fresh information implies the possibility isn't entirely ruled out.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly addressed his take during a recent visit to 93.7 "The Fan's Morning Show," explaining the team is still in the mood to investigate the price tag for Ramsey's acquisition.

Ramsey's Contract Situation Makes Steelers Trade Possible

According to Kaboly, the Steelers are indeed listening that Ramsey's arrival in Pittsburgh can happen. Obviously, Kaboly thinks the Steelers have motives to keep discussions open about Ramsey's availability.

Even though Ramsey is contractually obligated through 2028 after signing a three-year, $72.3 million extension with the Miami Dolphins, he has a contract opt-out after next season. While a possible $18.5 million dead-cap hit next year's offseason isn't preferable, it's still better than Ramsey's upcoming cap figure of nearly $25 million in 2026.

This kind of flexibility is attractive to those teams, like the Steelers, seeking short-term blue-chip talent without attached long-term salary cap consequences.

How Jalen Ramsey Would Fit in Steelers' Secondary

Supporters advocating for Jalen Ramsey to come to the Steelers tend to ignore the team's offseason signing of veteran cornerback Darius Slay. Slay, 34, is an experienced Pro Bowler who will start alongside young sensation Joey Porter Jr. Kaboly concedes as much but contends that Pittsburgh must first sign Ramsey and worry about positional fit later.

Kaboly is also concerned about how the Steelers' secondary is present. "I'm not confident, absolutely not," he stated. "I think there's potential. "That's probably more than offensive line, more than quarterback, is the one you gotta really, really look at. It could go south in a hurry."

Contradictions Arise in Steelers' Pursuit of Top Cornerbacks

Interestingly, the Steelers were said to have expressed no interest in cornerback Jaire Alexander, who recently signed with their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, according to Heavy.

ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh was nowhere to be seen in the hunt, instead targeting the Dolphins, Falcons, and Panthers.

Steelers Depot analyst Ross McCorkle draws attention to the inconsistency in passing over Jaire Alexander to sign Ramsey, remarking that not drafting Alexander before signing Ramsey doesn't add up if Pittsburgh wants to improve their secondary

Alexander's cheaper contract may have been tempting, but Pittsburgh chose not to pursue it.

Steelers Management Confident in Younger Cornerbacks

Recent comments from Steelers GM Omar Khan discuss the optimism about roster depth and talent they have now.

Khan complimented seventh-round rookie cornerback Donte Kent, saying that they expect him to contribute "sooner than later."

