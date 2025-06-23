Entertainment

'Basedgod' Rapper Lil B Reignites Feud With Kevin Durant After Houston Rockets Trade

Durant will definitely vibe with other rappers, but not with Lil B.

The long-standing rivalry between NBA basketball player Kevin Durant and rapper Lil B, also known as "Basedgod," doesn't look like it's losing steam anytime soon, particularly now that Durant has become a member of the Houston Rockets.

How Did the KD-Lil B Beef Start?

According to TMZ Sports, public tension started in 2011 when Durant publicly scorned Lil B's music on social media. Lil B, not one to be silenced, quickly offered a lighthearted but pointed challenge, calling on Durant to play a one-on-one game of basketball against him.

When Durant declined, Lil B put a tongue-in-cheek "curse" on him, promising he would never win an NBA title. Durant, apparently unconcerned at first, then saw several playoff letdowns.

The 'Basedgod Curse' and Brief Truce

Lil B enthusiastically brought Durant's playoff shortcomings annually to the forefront, attributing his self-declared curse as the cause of Durant's misfortunes.

The drama took a twist when Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and assisted the team in acquiring consecutive NBA championships. Transiently, the curse was dissipated as Lil B recognized Durant's achievements at the time. The serene moment, however, did not last long.

The Beef Reignited in Houston

Following the recent blockbuster trade that landed Durant in Houston, Lil B swiftly reignited the rivalry, targeting Durant's occasional ventures into rap music.

Durant's last rap appearance on Stalley's track "Scared Money" became a focal point, with Lil B mocking his musical ambitions and accusing Durant of continuously avoiding their long-standing basketball challenge.

Durant was quick to counter, calling Lil B's allegations garbage and accusing the rapper of secretly contacting him, seeking a musical collaboration. For fans, this is the kind of entertainment they want to see.

Houston Will Be a New Battleground for KD and Lil B

Durant's move to Houston puts him at the center of a thriving hip-hop culture, one that houses many influential rappers and producers. Though Durant obviously acknowledges the city's musical value, he does not see Lil B as among those influential figures.

Impact on Popular Culture

The drama between Lil B and Kevin Durant persists in engaging basketball enthusiasts and hip-hop fans equally. With every new exchange, their beef garners attention on all social media outlets, staying in the limelight through playful insults and biting shots.

