'Basedgod' Rapper Lil B Reignites Feud With Kevin Durant After Houston Rockets Trade

The long-standing rivalry between NBA basketball player Kevin Durant and rapper Lil B, also known as "Basedgod," doesn't look like it's losing steam anytime soon, particularly now that Durant has become a member of the Houston Rockets.

How Did the KD-Lil B Beef Start?

According to TMZ Sports, public tension started in 2011 when Durant publicly scorned Lil B's music on social media. Lil B, not one to be silenced, quickly offered a lighthearted but pointed challenge, calling on Durant to play a one-on-one game of basketball against him.

When Durant declined, Lil B put a tongue-in-cheek "curse" on him, promising he would never win an NBA title. Durant, apparently unconcerned at first, then saw several playoff letdowns.

The 'Basedgod Curse' and Brief Truce

Lil B enthusiastically brought Durant's playoff shortcomings annually to the forefront, attributing his self-declared curse as the cause of Durant's misfortunes.

The drama took a twist when Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and assisted the team in acquiring consecutive NBA championships. Transiently, the curse was dissipated as Lil B recognized Durant's achievements at the time. The serene moment, however, did not last long.

The Beef Reignited in Houston

Following the recent blockbuster trade that landed Durant in Houston, Lil B swiftly reignited the rivalry, targeting Durant's occasional ventures into rap music.

BREAKING: Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets while he was ON STAGE at Fanatics Fest.



He had no clue and even asked if it was real.



On his first reaction to being traded: "We're gonna see man, we're gonna see." pic.twitter.com/UKixsyLT6B — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) June 22, 2025

Durant's last rap appearance on Stalley's track "Scared Money" became a focal point, with Lil B mocking his musical ambitions and accusing Durant of continuously avoiding their long-standing basketball challenge.

Durant was quick to counter, calling Lil B's allegations garbage and accusing the rapper of secretly contacting him, seeking a musical collaboration. For fans, this is the kind of entertainment they want to see.

Houston Will Be a New Battleground for KD and Lil B

Durant's move to Houston puts him at the center of a thriving hip-hop culture, one that houses many influential rappers and producers. Though Durant obviously acknowledges the city's musical value, he does not see Lil B as among those influential figures.

Impact on Popular Culture

The drama between Lil B and Kevin Durant persists in engaging basketball enthusiasts and hip-hop fans equally. With every new exchange, their beef garners attention on all social media outlets, staying in the limelight through playful insults and biting shots.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com