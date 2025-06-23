Headlines

CEASEFIRE: Trump Announces Agreement Between Israel, Iran

By Payam Doost Mohamadi with Frankie Taggart in Washington
Trump, seen here in an address to the nation on Saturday, said the ceasefire would be phased-in over 24 hours
AFP

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that Iran and Israel had agreed to a staggered ceasefire that would bring about an "official end" to their conflict, as strikes continued to hammer Tehran overnight.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

There was however no immediate confirmation from either of the Middle Eastern adversaries, whose unprecedented exchange of attacks has seen hundreds killed in Iran and two dozen in Israel.

Trump said the ceasefire would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations. Israel would follow suit 12 hours later, the president said.

"Upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world," he said, adding that both sides had agreed to remain "peaceful and respectful" during each phase of the process.

Explosions nonetheless continued to rock Tehran overnight, with explosions in the north and center of the Iranian capital described by AFP journalists as some of the strongest since the conflict broke out.

Any cessation in hostilities would come as a huge relief to world leaders frantic about an escalation in violence igniting into a wider conflagration.

The adversaries had been swapping missile fire since Israel carried out surprise "preemptive" strikes against Iran on June 13, targeting nuclear and military sites, and prompting Trump to warn of a possible "massive" regional conflict.

The US leader's ceasefire announcement came hours after Iran launched missiles at the largest US military facility in the Middle East -- Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar -- in a move Trump shrugged off as "very weak."

Calling for a de-escalation, Trump said Tehran had given advance notice of the barrage. No one had been hurt in the attack, Trump said.

Iran's National Security Council confirmed having targeted the base "in response to the US aggressive and insolent action against Iran's nuclear sites and facilities."

But it added that the number of missiles launched "was the same as the number of bombs that the US had used" -- a signal that it had calibrated its response to be directly proportional rather than escalatory.

"This was calibrated and telegraphed in a way that would not result in any American casualties, so that there is an off ramp for both sides," Ali Vaez, a senior advisor at the International Crisis Group, told AFP.

The offensive came after the United States joined its ally Israel's military campaign against Iran, attacking an underground uranium enrichment center with massive bunker-busting bombs and hitting two other nuclear facilities overnight Saturday into Sunday.

As international concern mounted that Israel's campaign and the US strikes could ignite into a wider conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron insisted that "the spiral of chaos must end" while China warned of the potential economic fallout.

Iran said its assault in Qatar wasn't targeting the Middle Eastern neighbor, but the government in Doha accused Tehran of "blatant aggression" and claimed its right to a "proportional" response.

Iran's state media quoted the Revolutionary Guard Corps announcing that six missiles had hit Al Udeid, which had been evacuated beforehand, according to the Qataris.

The broadside was made up of "short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles," a US defense official said.

AFP reporters heard blasts in central Doha and in Lusail, north of the capital, on Monday evening, and saw projectiles moving across the night sky.

Iranians gathered in central Tehran to celebrate, images on state TV showed, with some waving the flag of the Islamic republic and chanting "Death to America."

Qatar earlier announced the temporary closure of its airspace in light of "developments in the region," while the US embassy and other foreign missions warned their citizens to shelter in place.

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed more than 400 people, Iran's health ministry has said. Twenty-four people have died in Iran's attacks on Israel, according to official figures.

After a day of tit-for-tat missile launches between Israel and Iran, the Israeli army called around midnight for residents in part of central Tehran to evacuate, saying it was "targeting the Iranian regime's military infrastructure."

Israeli forces at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv
Israeli forces at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv AFP
Trump, seen here in an address to the nation on Saturday, said the ceasefire would be phased-in over 24 hours
Trump, seen here in an address to the nation on Saturday, said the ceasefire would be phased-in over 24 hours AFP
Tags
Ceasefire, Iran
Most Read
Trump Deceived MAGA_06222025_1

Trump 'Deceived His Own Voters' by 'Submitting to the Wishes of a Wanted War Criminal': Iranian Foreign Minister Says in Trump-Netanyahu Rebuke

AOC v MTG_06222025_1
'Shut Up You Pathetic Little Hypocrite,' Marjorie Taylor Greene Berates AOC After She Called Trump's Iran Attack 'Grounds for Impeachment'
An Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on June 19
United Behind Iran War Effort, Israelis Express Relief At US Bombing
Trump Fox Tarlov AttacK_06212025_1
Trump Stokes Fox News Feud Fires After 'The Five' Host Reports Low Polling Numbers: 'People Like Jessica Tarlov Make MAGA Absolutely Hate Fox!'
President Donald Trump's inner circle has long spoken of China as the arch-enemy, with some suggesting that ending the Ukraine war will free up resources to counter Beijing
Iranian TV Anchor Warns Thousands of American Soldiers Will Be Sent Home in 'Coffins' in Rebuke of Trump's Bombing
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know