Jeff Bezos' upcoming star-studded wedding in Venice has ignited anger among locals and activists. The tech mogul and his bride-to-be Lauren Sanchez are set to celebrate their marriage over three days, using the city's famous canals and historic island for their lavish festivities.

But behind the glamour lies a growing wave of discontent, with many questioning whether the event is worth the damage it could cause.

The Wedding Details and Celebrity Guest List

Bezos, owner of Amazon and one of the world's wealthiest men, is marrying Sanchez, a former TV journalist, in what Italian media describes as a three-day celebration. The event is expected to take over the entire island of San Giorgio, located opposite Venice's iconic St Mark's Square. The ceremony itself remains private, but the celebrations will include a hundreds-strong gathering on Bezos's super yacht, estimated to be worth about £371 million (roughly $500 million).

Celebrity guests such as Oprah Winfrey, Mick Jagger, Ivanka Trump, Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Eva Longoria are rumoured to be part of the festivities. The yacht, which will dock in Venice's harbour, will host parties that extend across the city's waterways. Despite the star power, many Venetians are openly opposed to the event, raising concerns that the city's fragile environment and local community could be overlooked.

Why Are Protesters Mad?

The protests aren't primarily about the marriage itself, but rather, about what the event symbolises. Activists argue that Bezos's plans amount to the privatisation and commercialisation of Venice. Alice Bazzoli, from the group No Space for Bezos, expressed frustration that the billionaire's celebration would turn parts of the city into a private event space. She explained that the city would be effectively closed off, making it harder for residents to go about their daily routines.

Environmental concerns are also front and centre. The use of a massive yacht in Venice's canals raises fears of pollution and damage to the delicate waterways. Federica Toninelli, another activist, pointed out that Venice already suffers from overtourism, with millions visiting each year. She argued that although the event might generate some income, it won't benefit locals, who face rising living costs and dwindling services.

The protests reflect long standing issues in Venice—limited affordable housing, a shrinking population, and the city's ongoing battle with mass tourism. Critics ask whether Venice should be a playground for billionaires or a place where residents can live and work normally. They say that the attention drawn by the wedding risks prioritising wealth and spectacle over the city's real needs.

Planned Protest Actions and Public Response

Members of No Space for Bezos plan to disrupt the celebrations. On 12 June, they hung a large banner at the San Giorgio Maggiore basilica's bell tower, with Bezos's name crossed out. Another demonstration is scheduled for 28 June, where activists intend to block the arrival of guests by anchoring boats in the canals and physically preventing access to the venues. They emphasise that their protests will remain peaceful but firm in their message.

In contrast, Venice's mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, responded by welcoming the event.

Online responses are mixed, with majority viewing the event negatively. One common thought was that 'This protest is great! Keep it going. BEZOS is a planet killer and could care less about people or environment.'

Another TikTok user stated explicitly that, 'Billionaires who profit massively by mistreating and underpaying employees should continue to be unwelcome in spaces where the rest of the world lives and works.'

Still another commenter on TikTok said that they 'Can't believe they're spending millions on a wedding while locals are struggling with overtourism and environmental damage.' 'Maybe it isn't about the money for the people of Venice.'

