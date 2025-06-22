Sports

Jon Jones' UFC Retirement Confirmed by Dana White as Tom Aspinall Becomes Undisputed Champ

Jones ended his GOAT-level UFC career after dominating two divisions.

By

Jon Jones has formally retired from the UFC. Dana White confirmed the news at a press conference, telling reporters that Jones called him personally Friday night to make the announcement.

White said that the 37-year-old fighter called and told them that he's "officially retired" from the scene.

With his retirement, Tom Aspinall now becomes the undisputed heavyweight champion of the UFC, shutting the door on a blockbuster super fight that will never be fought.

Is Jon Jones the UFC GOAT?

Dana White Confirms Jon Jones' UFC Retirement; Tom Aspinall Undisputed Dana White Confirms Jon Jones' UFC Retirement; Tom Aspinall Undisputed

Jon "Bones" Jones leaves the sport with a mind-boggling professional record of 28 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no-contest. His sole loss was by disqualification; an occurrence still passionately debated among fans and experts.

As reported by MMA Fighting, Jones is beyond grateful for what he achieved in the sport.

"Today, I'm officially announcing my retirement from the UFC," Jones wrote. "This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I've experienced over the years.

"From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport. Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I'll cherish forever," he added. "I've faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person."

Jones made his UFC debut at UFC 87 in August of 2008, beating Andre Gusmao by unanimous decision. Three years later, at UFC 128, he made history as the youngest champion in UFC history at the age of 23 when he defeated Mauricio "Shogun" Rua for the light-heavyweight belt.

Jon Jones' Dominance

For more than a decade, Jones dominated the light heavyweight division, successfully defending his title against elite contenders such as Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Rashad Evans, and Lyoto Machida. His unconventional striking, fight IQ, and mid-fight adaptability made him almost impossible to beat.

Having dominated for years, Jones successfully transitioned to the heavyweight division in March 2023, submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round to take the vacant title. He then won once more in November 2024, defeating Stipe Miocic in what proved to be his last bout.

No Showdown with Tom Aspinall

According to TMZ Sports, supporters were looking forward to a title fight between Jones and upstart Tom Aspinall, but the bout never materialized. Jones had questioned whether Aspinall was worthy, basically stating the Brit wasn't yet "deserving" enough to share the Octagon with him.

Now that Jones is gone, Aspinall is officially the UFC heavyweight champion. He will be leading the division into its next chapter.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
UFC, Dana White, Jon Jones
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
California Man Reportedly Beat His Neighbors to Death After Thinking

California Man Reportedly Beat His Neighbors to Death After Thinking Being Offered a Hot Dog Was an Insult: Court Docs

Trump Deceived MAGA_06222025_1
Trump 'Deceived His Own Voters' by 'Submitting to the Wishes of a Wanted War Criminal': Iranian Foreign Minister Says in Trump-Netanyahu Rebuke
An Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on June 19
United Behind Iran War Effort, Israelis Express Relief At US Bombing
Trump Fox Tarlov AttacK_06212025_1
Trump Stokes Fox News Feud Fires After 'The Five' Host Reports Low Polling Numbers: 'People Like Jessica Tarlov Make MAGA Absolutely Hate Fox!'
AOC v MTG_06222025_1
'Shut Up You Pathetic Little Hypocrite,' Marjorie Taylor Greene Berates AOC After She Called Trump's Iran Attack 'Grounds for Impeachment'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know