Jon Jones' UFC Retirement Confirmed by Dana White as Tom Aspinall Becomes Undisputed Champ

Jon Jones has formally retired from the UFC. Dana White confirmed the news at a press conference, telling reporters that Jones called him personally Friday night to make the announcement.

White said that the 37-year-old fighter called and told them that he's "officially retired" from the scene.

With his retirement, Tom Aspinall now becomes the undisputed heavyweight champion of the UFC, shutting the door on a blockbuster super fight that will never be fought.

Is Jon Jones the UFC GOAT?

Jon "Bones" Jones leaves the sport with a mind-boggling professional record of 28 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no-contest. His sole loss was by disqualification; an occurrence still passionately debated among fans and experts.

As reported by MMA Fighting, Jones is beyond grateful for what he achieved in the sport.

Today, I'm officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I've experienced over the years.



"Today, I'm officially announcing my retirement from the UFC," Jones wrote. "This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I've experienced over the years.

"From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport. Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I'll cherish forever," he added. "I've faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person."

Jones made his UFC debut at UFC 87 in August of 2008, beating Andre Gusmao by unanimous decision. Three years later, at UFC 128, he made history as the youngest champion in UFC history at the age of 23 when he defeated Mauricio "Shogun" Rua for the light-heavyweight belt.

Jon Jones' Dominance

For more than a decade, Jones dominated the light heavyweight division, successfully defending his title against elite contenders such as Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Rashad Evans, and Lyoto Machida. His unconventional striking, fight IQ, and mid-fight adaptability made him almost impossible to beat.

Having dominated for years, Jones successfully transitioned to the heavyweight division in March 2023, submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round to take the vacant title. He then won once more in November 2024, defeating Stipe Miocic in what proved to be his last bout.

No Showdown with Tom Aspinall

According to TMZ Sports, supporters were looking forward to a title fight between Jones and upstart Tom Aspinall, but the bout never materialized. Jones had questioned whether Aspinall was worthy, basically stating the Brit wasn't yet "deserving" enough to share the Octagon with him.

Now that Jones is gone, Aspinall is officially the UFC heavyweight champion. He will be leading the division into its next chapter.

