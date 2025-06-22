Apple's Redesigned 20th Anniversary iPhone Is Reportedly in the Works

There is a massive revamp coming to the iPhone's design in the coming years, and a new claim from a well-known analyst further seems to confirm earlier rumors and speculations about Apple's next smartphones.

However, do not expect next year's release to already feature the grand redesign of the device as it has been revealed that this new look will reportedly arrive with the 20th anniversary iPhone.

With this, the iPhone's new look would see drastic changes in the next two releases.

Apple's Redesigned 20th Anniversary iPhone

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, via the Power On newsletter, revealed that Apple is now gearing up to deliver a redesigned iPhone as part of its 20th anniversary release. This specific smartphone would feature an "all-screen" design for the device, meaning that it will feature curved glass edges, significantly slim bezels, and an edge-to-edge display without any cutouts, according to MacRumors.

It will reportedly be a two-stage redesign process for Apple as it would first focus on next year's iPhone 18 release, which would still feature an almost similar look to current ones. However, The Information claimed that it will get a smaller Dynamic Island by putting the Face ID under the screen.

20th Anniversary iPhone Is a Massive Revamp

Speculations and rumors claim that Apple's iPhone would undergo significant changes that would have it appear as a different device. The "ultimate" change for the iPhone would arrive by 2027, right in time for its 20th anniversary release.

The company may replicate the significant revamp it did for the iPhone series back when it celebrated its 10th year in the industry, particularly with the transition from the iPhone 7/8's look to the iPhone X.

iPhone's Future and 20th Anniversary Rumors

There are rumors about Apple's upcoming changes to the future releases of its iPhones as the couple is said to be changing up its release cycles. Starting with next year's iPhone 18 releases, Apple will only release the Pro and Pro Max models during the regular fall season, and its base models, including the "e," will move to the following year's spring period.

According to rumors, there will be small changes to the iPhones coming this year and next year as the company makes way for the 20th anniversary release. It was revealed that this will be the most expensive iPhone to date and beat the pricing of the 10th anniversary release, the iPhone X, when it hits the market.

Next year's iPhone 18 will also bring a smaller notch pill known as the Dynamic Island as Apple will reportedly move the Face ID to under the screen, with the cutout now only offering a provision for the front-facing camera. On the other hand, there is also a rumored "iPhone 18 Fold" coming next year, with Apple reportedly set to debut its first foldable as the next new variant of its lineup.

Originally published on Tech Times