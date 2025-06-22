Texas Passes New Law Requiring Permits for All Self-Driving Cars Starting September

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that requires all autonomous services to secure a permit if they plan to operate self-driving cars in the state, which will take effect at the start of September.

The new legislation is now looking to restrict companies from operating in the state without any kind of authorization or permit from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Amidst this new law's approval, Tesla launched its Robotaxi service in Austin which touts a fully autonomous ride-hailing experience for users in the city, with the company rolling out driverless rides using their Model Y.

Texas Passes New Law Requiring Self-Driving Car Permits

The Texas state bill SB 2807 has recently been signed into law by Governor Abbott, according to a report by Engadget. The new law will regulate self-driving cars operating in the state.

Because of this, the state's DMV will now be in charge of granting authorization or permits to self-driving companies who apply for public rollout and availability in Texas.

This new law requires companies to prove their capabilities in handling operations on public roads, especially when faced with the presence of other vehicles and pedestrians on the streets.

With this, the Texas DMV has the power to revoke or suspend the permits granted to a company or service should there be issues with their technologies. Additionally, operators also need to provide their methods for handling emergencies, especially in the presence of first responders or law enforcement officials.

Starting September, All Self-Driving Cars Need Permits

The new law will affect all of the companies that are currently testing or looking to test their self-driving cars in the state starting on September 1. Waymo is known for already branching out in Texas with its self-driving services, and Tesla has recently launched its Robotaxi operations in Austin.

Companies have around three months to work with regulators to secure their self-driving permits, or they will be seized and fined in accordance with the law.

California DMV's Self-Driving Permits

There is no denying that California is the home of self-driving cars, particularly in the city of San Francisco, which is the first one that allowed the operations of driverless vehicles from different companies. More than a decade ago, the state started regulating self-driving cars and made them follow specific guidelines to ensure safety before the initial tests rolled out publicly.

One of the biggest developments here was in 2023 when the California DMV granted the approval for the 24/7 service of robotaxi operations in the state, signaling significant wins for Waymo and Cruise. That being said, the following months saw significant scrutiny against self-driving cars as many accidents and problems took place, with the permits of these two leading companies being suspended.

This specific event led to General Motors ultimately deciding to end the Cruise robotaxi program. However, more companies have since joined the market, such as the likes of Amazon's Zoox and Tesla's Robotaxi.

