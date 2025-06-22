U.S. International Relations

Trump Warns 'Any Retaliation' by Iran Will Be Met With 'Force Far Greater Than What Was Witnessed Tonight'

Israeli officials previously warned US involvement would be "very, very dangerous for everyone"

President Trump warned Iran not to retaliate after the U.S. attacked three of its nuclear facilities Sunday morning.

"ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"THANK YOU! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," he added.

One day before the Trump administration's attack, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned any involvement by the U.S. in its war with Israel "would be very unfortunate" and "very, very dangerous for everyone."

Araghchi made the comment after a negotiation meeting with leaders from Germany, France and the United Kingdom, also referred to as E3, which helped broker an agreement in 2015 in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for reduced sanctions.

The Iranian official added that Israel would have to stop its aggression against the nation in order for its leaders to come back to diplomacy.

"It is obvious I cannot go to negotiations with the United States when our people are under bombardment under the support of the United States," Araghchi stated, adding that Iran believes the U.S. has been involved in Israel's aggression since the beginning.

