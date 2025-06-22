U.S.

At Least Three Impacts In Israel During Iran Missile Attacks, 23 Hurt

By AFP news
Israeli first responders evacuate an injured woman following an Iranian strike on a residential building in the Ramat Aviv area in Tel Aviv on June 22, 2025. At least 16 people were hurt and at least one impact was reported in central Israel after Iran la
Israeli first responders evacuate an injured woman following an Iranian strike on a residential building in the Ramat Aviv area in Tel Aviv on June 22, 2025. At least 16 people were hurt and at least one impact was reported in central Israel after Iran launched two waves of missiles at the country following the US bombing of its nuclear sites, rescue services and reports said. AFP

Three areas of Israel including coastal hub Tel Aviv were hit Sunday morning during waves of Iranian missile attacks, with at least 23 people injured, according to rescue services and police.

Several buildings were heavily damaged in the Ramat Aviv area in Tel Aviv, with holes torn in the facades of apartment blocks.

"Houses here were hit very, very badly," Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai told reporters at the scene. "Fortunately, one of them was slated for demolition and reconstruction, so there were no residents inside.

"Those who were in the shelter are all safe and well. The damage is very, very extensive, but in terms of human life, we are okay."

The Israeli police said in a statement that they had been deployed to at least two other impact sites, one in Haifa in the north and another in Ness Ziona, south of Tel Aviv.

A public square in a residential area of Haifa was left strewn with rubble and surrounding shops and homes have been heavily damaged, AFP photos showed.

Eli Bin, the head of Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom, told reporters that a total of 23 people had been wounded nationwide in the attacks, with "two in moderate condition and the rest lightly injured."

Two waves of missiles were launched at Israel from around 7:30 am (0430 GMT), the Israeli military said.

Sirens rang across the country, with air defences activated shortly afterwards, causing loud explosions heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Israeli police reported "the fall of weapon fragments" in a northern area encompassing the port of Haifa, where local authorities said emergency services were heading to an "accident site".

Reporting on missile strikes is subject to strict military censorship rules in Israel, but at least 50 impacts have been officially acknowledged nation-wide and 25 people have been killed since the war began with Iran on June 13, according to official figures.

Tel Aviv, the southern city of Beersheba and the northern port of Haifa have been the three areas most frequently targeted by Iran.

Israel's sophisticated air defences have intercepted more than 450 missiles along with around 1,000 drones, according to the latest figures from the Israeli military.

A building damaged in the Ramat Aviv area of Tel Aviv
A building damaged in the Ramat Aviv area of Tel Aviv AFP
Rubble in a residential area of the port city of Haifa on Sunday
Rubble in a residential area of the port city of Haifa on Sunday AFP
