ICE Detains Man Returning From Visiting Air Force Son Despite Holding a Green Card for More Than 50 Years

The man has worked as a legal assistant in California for 15 years after first obtaining his green card in 1967

Victor Avila, 66, of Chula Vista, California, is being held by ICE despite holding a valid green card for over 50 years.

A longtime green card holder is facing deportation after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) upon returning from an overseas trip to visit his son in the U.S. Air Force.

Victor Avila, 66, and his wife landed in the Bay Area from Japan on May 7, when Avila was held back while passing through customs. He was detained at the airport for several weeks before he was transferred to an ICE detention center, his daughter, Carina Mejia, told 10 News.

Now, ICE has initiated deportation proceedings against Avila.

According to Meija, Avila served time in jail for a DUI and drug possession charge in 2009. "Two misdemeanors. Served all his time, paid all he had to pay," she told the outlet. "Since then, he's been a good man, a hard worker. Hasn't gotten into trouble, not one time."

Avila has been a legal resident of the United States since 1967.

A father of four and grandfather of six, Avila has worked as a legal assistant for 15 years at Kiwan & Chambers, a workers' compensation law firm in San Diego. Coworkers describe him as compassionate and dependable, launching fundraisers and writing letters to support his release.

Immigration attorneys note a growing trend of ICE detaining longtime green card holders for old, nonviolent offenses. A hearing in Avila's deportation case is set for July 15.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for Avila's legal defense. As of Friday, the campaign has raised more than $21,000, which his family hopes will help bring him home.

