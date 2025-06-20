World

Tel Aviv Journalist Reveals Aftermath of Iranian Missile Strike on Her Home: 'I'm Deeply Disturbed'

"It's devastating to see it like this," Shanna Fuld said

An American journalist living in Tel Aviv revealed the destruction left behind after an Iranian missile struck her apartment.

An American journalist living in Tel Aviv revealed the destruction left behind after an Iranian missile struck her home as conflict between Israel and Iran continues.

Shanna Fuld moved to Israel from New York in 2018 to found Israel Daily News, an independent outlet covering news across the country. On Friday, the journalist shared video of the debris left behind after her home, where she also runs the news outlet from, was destroyed by an Iranian missile.

In a video shared to Instagram, Fuld walks across uneven debris covering her floor. Chunks of her ceiling can be seen missing and the windows are missing glass. She said her bedroom door and wall were also "blown off" in the attack.

"It's devastating to see it like this," she said. "My living room is in tatters, it's in crisis. My kitchen doesn't exist."

Fuld described seeing the destruction as "deeply painful."

"I feel deeply disturbed. I feel frustrated. I feel angry," she continued. "It takes a lot to build a home, so when it comes crashing down all in two minutes it's really challenging."

Despite the devastation, Fuld said she does not regret moving to Israel. She said she plans to continue living in Tel Aviv and vowed to rebuild.

Fuld's home was one of several buildings subjected to missile strikes as war between Israel and Iran rages on. The conflict began June 13 when Israel targeted Iranian military and nuclear sites. In turn, Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at the country, the Associated Press reported.

A week into the fighting, more than 600 Iranians and more than 20 Israelis are believed to have been killed. More than 2,000 people have been wounded in Iran while hundreds have been injured in Israel.

As officials seek to put a diplomatic end to the conflict, President Donald Trump announced he would allow for two weeks for the countries to agree to a ceasefire before deciding whether the U.S. will aid Israel's fight.

